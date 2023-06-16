‘The Fight of Our Lives’: Rick Renzi, Trump, Miles Guo, and a Weaponized DOJ

A spokesman for an anti-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) group reacted to evidence of federal weaponization of government revealed by former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.) and published exclusively on PJ Media, saying, “From Renzi to Trump to Miles Guo, the American justice system seems hell-bent on embracing the Communists’ mantra, ‘Show me the man, and I will show you the crime.’”

Billionaire and Chinese dissident Miles Guo founded the New Federal State of China (NFSC) three years ago to take down the genocidal CCP. Now Guo, who worked with Republicans like former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, is in jail with bail denied. Guo’s supporters have argued that his arrest is a political targeting, spurred by a CCP project, just as Rick Renzi and Donald Trump argue they were or are victims of political hit jobs. Are Americans indeed at a place where they must worry about “not just our country’s sovereignty but our own personal liberty,” as the NFSC spokesman said?

Renzi was convicted on bribery and extortion charges, to which he pleaded “not guilty” and was later given a full presidential pardon by Trump. While a 2019 complaint and request for investigation filed on Renzi’s behalf by respected legal firm Mayer Brown provided evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, current Trump prosecutors Jack Smith and David Harbach were more directly implicated in the misconduct than previously revealed.

“The prosecutorial misconduct of Jack Smith and his lead prosecutor in my case, David Harbach, is what led to the presidential pardon” Trump gave him, the former congressman told me. He explained how Smith and Harbach “tainted” his jury pool while working to exclude pro-life jurors and how they knew of their underlings’ illegal wiretaps of Renzi’s attorney.

Now Smith and Harbach appear to be using the same shady playbook against Donald Trump, again piercing attorney-client privilege while leftist media advises rigging a potential jury. Trump and Renzi aren’t the only apparent victims of Department of Justice (DOJ) political targeting, however. Many are questioning the arrest of Miles Guo (on allegations of fraud), especially his continued denial of bail while accused CCP spies were very quickly released on bail. A spokesman for the group Guo founded, NFSC, explained the dangers of a weaponized justice system in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

“We had just learned of the outrageous news that Miles Guo’s appeal for the denial of his bail, ruled on by the Second Circuit Court, was denied with only a two-paragraph long order by the court,” the NFSC spokesman began. “Now they are officially holding this innocent man in jail until April 8, 2024.”

The spokesman harkened back to PJ Media’s previous work exposing the DOJ’s seeming double standards. “In the meantime, as you’ve reported in the past, the two CCP spies arrested in New York for targeting Chinese dissidents are freed on bail,” the spokesman told me. “Also released on bail is Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces similar charges to Miles Guo. Not only is SBF enjoying the comfort of staying in his parents’ home, but he has also just successfully had his $40 million China Bribery charge severed and postponed by the DOJ.” Bankman-Fried was one of the biggest Democrat donors last year before his arrest.

“It is clear that there is a two-tiered justice system at play in America right now,” the NFSC spokesman told me. “Those opposing the CCP and its tyrannical agenda are shackled, hammered, and prosecuted while those currying favors for the CCP are protected even after they’ve been busted. From Renzi to Trump to Miles Guo, the American justice system seems hell-bent on embracing the Communists’ mantra, ‘Show me the man, and I will show you the crime.’”

Donald Trump is facing possible jail time while his political opponent Joe Biden faces no consequences so far for illicit classified documents storage. Jan. 6 protestors, even peaceful protestors, have suffered inhumane jail conditions and political vilification, while Antifa and LGBTQ protestors have been allowed to riot violently without similar consequences. Pro-lifers, traditional Catholics, and parents concerned about woke school curricula are targeted by the FBI and DOJ. There certainly seems to be a double standard.

The NFSC spokesman warned, “Corruption of the justice system is the hallmark of tyranny. With ample evidence such as the George Higginbotham case that inspired The GUO ACT of 2023 demonstrating the CCP’s deep infiltration of the U.S. justice system, Americans should be seriously concerned about not just our country’s sovereignty but our own personal liberty.”

The spokesman argued that the CCP has already infiltrated our institutions, an argument made by other experts recently. “If Xi Jinping can dictate decisions made within the U.S. justice system, then we are all guilty of at least one crime – the pursuit of freedom,” he said. “And if this continues unabated, it won’t be far before Xi Jinping introduces in America the next stage of the CCP’s takeover: Re-Education Camps.”

It’s a terrifying prospect, but with peaceful Catholics and responsible parents labeled potential “domestic terrorists,” and with the woke brainwashing happening in schools, one wonders how close it actually is to reality in America. “We either have the rule of law in America, or we don’t,” the NFSC spokesman concluded. “There is no gray area, no middle ground, and no compromise. The fight of our lives is already here, whether you realize it or not.”