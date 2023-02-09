News & Politics

WATCH: Joe Biden Made His Classified Docs Scandal so Much Worse

By Matt Margolis 12:24 PM on February 09, 2023
WATCH: Joe Biden Made His Classified Docs Scandal so Much Worse
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

On Wednesday, Joe Biden attempted to downplay his classified documents scandal in an interview with PBS but managed to make it worse. So much worse.

While discussing the search of his homes, Biden told PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff, “And so, and the best of my knowledge, the kinds of things they picked up, or things that from 1974 and stray papers, there may be something else I don’t know.”

Did Biden think this made the scandal look better? Are we supposed to be comforted by the fact that Biden has had classified documents in his house for nearly 50 years?

But the real telling moment was when Biden, who has previously claimed that the mere possession of classified documents was “irresponsible,” was pressed on his past remarks.

“So what was totally irresponsible about the fact that you had some?” Woodruff asked Biden.

“What — they’ve informed me not to speak to this issue to any way try to prejudice the investigation that’s going on.”

Convenient.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.
Sign up for Matt's newsletter on Substack, and you follow him on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.
News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: JOE BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS
Trending
Editor's Choice