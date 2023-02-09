WATCH: Joe Biden Made His Classified Docs Scandal so Much Worse

On Wednesday, Joe Biden attempted to downplay his classified documents scandal in an interview with PBS but managed to make it worse. So much worse.

While discussing the search of his homes, Biden told PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff, “And so, and the best of my knowledge, the kinds of things they picked up, or things that from 1974 and stray papers, there may be something else I don’t know.”

BREAKING: Biden says one of the classified documents hidden in his home was from 1974. pic.twitter.com/qfaiWISPD3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2023

Did Biden think this made the scandal look better? Are we supposed to be comforted by the fact that Biden has had classified documents in his house for nearly 50 years?

But the real telling moment was when Biden, who has previously claimed that the mere possession of classified documents was “irresponsible,” was pressed on his past remarks.

“So what was totally irresponsible about the fact that you had some?” Woodruff asked Biden.

“What — they’ve informed me not to speak to this issue to any way try to prejudice the investigation that’s going on.”

"You said just possessing classified documents is 'totally irresponsible'? So, what was totally irresponsible about the fact that you had some?" BIDEN: "They've informed me not to speak to this issue" pic.twitter.com/TX37ljNuAQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2023

Convenient.