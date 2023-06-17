IRS Raids Gun Store, Takes All Gun Purchaser Records

As usual, Biden’s federal government is aiming for the wrong target. Twenty armed IRS agents reportedly raided a Montana gun store, but only for forms filled out by gun purchasers. The Biden administration is apparently compiling data on gun owners.

The Washington Free Beacon reported in January 2022 that the Biden administration had almost a billion of Americans’ gun purchase records in an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) database. It seems the administration is still gathering data on legal gun owners. This comes as Biden and the Democrats push gun-grabbing measures and the IRS is set to hire 87,000 more agents (thank you, Kevin McCarthy). For what purpose will the Biden administration use all this data on gun sales? Are legal gun owners the next target of a weaponized federal government?

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) went on Newsmax’s The Chris Salcedo Show June 16, where he provided details to guest host Todd Starnes. “This is stormtrooper-type activity, and we’re not used to seeing it in our country whatsoever,” Rosendale said, describing how 20 IRS agents with ARs (i.e. ArmaLite rifles) “stormed” Tom VanHoose’s store, Highwood Creek Outfitters in Great Falls. “This is the kind of activity that demonstrates why we were trying to, in the House of Representatives, defund those additional 87,000 IRS agents,” the representative added.

Rosendale, who spoke with VanHoose, called the raid “disturbing.” He highlighted the odd nature of the raid’s goal. “IRS, right? Financial records, accounting, making sure what transactions were taking place? No. They took all of the [ATF] 4473 forms. The 4473 forms are what everyone fills out when they go to purchase a firearm, and it’s just a big disclosure to make sure that you don’t have a criminal background or other reasons where you should not be purchasing a firearm.”

The congressman added, “I am concerned that this is another attempt by the IRS to create a database on people that they can target for being conservatives because they want to own their own firearm.”

In a separate statement Wednesday, quoted by Newsmax, Rosendale said, “I’m incredibly disturbed by initial reports that the IRS and ATF closed Highwood Creek Outfitters without any warning. … This is yet another example of the Biden Administration weaponizing federal agencies to target and harass hardworking Americans.” Rosendale added, “We cannot allow Biden to continue expanding these agencies to infringe on our liberties.”

As Starnes noted, we’ve seen multiple peaceful groups of Americans targeted by the federal government for political reasons. These include pro-lifers, traditional Catholics, and parents concerned about woke curriculum — not to mention Donald Trump and many Jan. 6 protestors. Are gun owners the next target for political persecution?