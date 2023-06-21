FBI Whistleblower: 'FBI and DOJ's Dishonest Tactics Are Their Calling Card' Now

FBI whistleblower Steve Friend reacted to allegations of government misconduct published by PJ Media, saying the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) “willingly operate outside the boundaries of policy and law to achieve [their] ends.”

Friend, an FBI whistleblower and fellow at the Center for Renewing America, told me in exclusive comments, “In recent years, the FBI and DOJ’s dishonest tactics are their calling card.” He was partly reacting to new evidence and allegations from former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-AZ), who exclusively revealed the previous prosecutorial misconduct of Donald Trump’s prosecutors to PJ Media. Renzi and Trump, however, are not the only targets of a weaponized DOJ and FBI.

Renzi was convicted on bribery and extortion charges, to which he pleaded “not guilty.” He was later given a full presidential pardon by Trump. While a 2019 complaint and request for investigation filed on Renzi’s behalf by respected legal firm Mayer Brown claim to provide evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, current Trump prosecutors Jack Smith and David Harbach were more directly implicated in the misconduct allegations than previously revealed. The allegations of misconduct involving Smith, Harbach, and other members of both the DOJ and FBI included illegal wiretaps, a witness payoff scheme, introduction of false testimony, and tainting the jury.

Related: Indict Walt Nauta? Why Not the Biggest Liars First?

As Friend noted, Renzi’s and Trump’s cases are two instances of a worrying communistic pattern from the federal government. “In recent years, the FBI and DOJ’s dishonest tactics are their calling card. Instead of investigating legitimate violations of law, these agencies employ Stalin’s approach: ‘show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.’ And they willingly operate outside the boundaries of policy and law to achieve these ends,” he said.

Friend listed other examples of federal, particularly FBI, misconduct. “They offered Christopher Steele $1 million to prove his fictional dossier claims,” he said. “They targeted General Michael Flynn for a process crime investigation and pressured him to plead guilty by threatening his family. They reinterpreted an Enron accounting law to charge January 6th subjects with felonies. They manipulated and withheld evidence during the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

And besides more well-known public figures, the FBI and DOJ have targeted and continue to target pro-lifers, traditional Catholics, and parents concerned about woke curriculum. Renzi and Trump, sadly, are not exceptions.

Friend ended by emphasizing that the federal government is deliberately and unjustly targeting Americans. “These are all intentional acts the FBI and DOJ effected to persecute American citizens instead of protect them,” he said.