BREAKING: House Votes to Censure Adam Schiff

The House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) late Wednesday for his role in the probe of the Trump-Russia hoax.

Members voted along party lines, 212-208, in favor of the resolution, with four Republicans voting present and six not voting.

🚨BREAKING: The House has voted 212-208 in favor of @RepLuna's resolution to censure Adam Schiff. pic.twitter.com/tSra4p4ZGc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 21, 2023

Ahead of the vote, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) tweeted that Schiff “abused his position as Chair of Intel [Intelligence Committee] to lie and lead America through a national nightmare with the fake Russia collusion narrative. As Speaker, I removed him from the Intel Committee, and now the full House will vote to censure him and open an ethics investigation.”

H. Res. 489, introduced earlier this month by Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and a handful of other Republicans, noted that “for years Representative Schiff abused this trust by citing evidence of collusion that—as is clear from reports by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, and Special Counsel Durham—does not exist” and that he repeatedly told “falsehoods” and “purposely deceived his Committee, Congress, and the American people.”

Moreover, “Schiff lent credibility to the Steele dossier—a collection of debunked collusion accusations funded by President Trump’s political rivals—by reading false Steele allegations into the Congressional Record” in 2017.

The resolution accused Schiff of composing “a false memo justifying the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant application on Trump associate Carter Page, which Inspector General Horowitz later found was riddled with 17 major mistakes and omissions.”

He also publicly smeared Carter Page and “contributed to the gross violation of a United States citizen’s civil liberties, thereby committing the very abuses HPSCI is tasked with identifying and thwarting.” The congressman “behaved dishonestly and dishonorably on many other occasions, including by falsely denying that his staff coordinated with a whistleblower to launch the first impeachment of President Trump.”

The resolution declared that the investigation into the Trump-Russia hoax cost American taxpayers $32 million based on Schiff’s “lies, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information” and said that he should be fined $16 million.

House Democrats booed and jeered after the vote was complete, with some yelling, “Shame! Shame! Shame!”

FULL VIDEO: House Republicans successfully CENSURE Rep. Adam Schiff while Democrats throw a temper tantrum on the House floor. pic.twitter.com/AYdEo4o0GP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 21, 2023

Adam Schiff is accepting hugs in the well of the House from fellow Democrats, who've been interrupting & heckling Kevin McCarthy as he reads the censure. Raucous scene on the floor. This is only the 3rd time in 40 years a member has been censured. The others were Gosar & Rangell. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) June 21, 2023

Schiff will now be referred to the Ethics Committee for an investigation. He is running for the Senate in California, where he’ll likely be hailed as a hero.