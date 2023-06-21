Columns

BREAKING: House Votes to Censure Adam Schiff

By Paula Bolyard 7:28 PM on June 21, 2023
BREAKING: House Votes to Censure Adam Schiff
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) late Wednesday for his role in the probe of the Trump-Russia hoax.

Members voted along party lines, 212-208, in favor of the resolution, with four Republicans voting present and six not voting.

Ahead of the vote, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) tweeted that Schiff “abused his position as Chair of Intel [Intelligence Committee] to lie and lead America through a national nightmare with the fake Russia collusion narrative. As Speaker, I removed him from the Intel Committee, and now the full House will vote to censure him and open an ethics investigation.”

H. Res. 489, introduced earlier this month by Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and a handful of other Republicans, noted that “for years Representative Schiff abused this trust by citing evidence of collusion that—as is clear from reports by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, and Special Counsel Durham—does not exist” and that he repeatedly told “falsehoods” and “purposely deceived his Committee, Congress, and the American people.”

Moreover, “Schiff lent credibility to the Steele dossier—a collection of debunked collusion accusations funded by President Trump’s political rivals—by reading false Steele allegations into the Congressional Record” in 2017.

The resolution accused Schiff of composing “a false memo justifying the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant application on Trump associate Carter Page, which Inspector General Horowitz later found was riddled with 17 major mistakes and omissions.”

He also publicly smeared Carter Page and “contributed to the gross violation of a United States citizen’s civil liberties, thereby committing the very abuses HPSCI is tasked with identifying and thwarting.” The congressman “behaved dishonestly and dishonorably on many other occasions, including by falsely denying that his staff coordinated with a whistleblower to launch the first impeachment of President Trump.”

The resolution declared that the investigation into the Trump-Russia hoax cost American taxpayers $32 million based on Schiff’s “lies, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information” and said that he should be fined $16 million.

House Democrats booed and jeered after the vote was complete, with some yelling, “Shame! Shame! Shame!”

Schiff will now be referred to the Ethics Committee for an investigation. He is running for the Senate in California, where he’ll likely be hailed as a hero.

Paula Bolyard
Paula Bolyard is the editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter, Gab, and Parler. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]
Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Trending
Editor's Choice