John Durham Needs to Tell Congress Answers to These Questions About Russia! Russia! Russia!

Americans want answers from John Durham about why nobody’s hide was hung out to dry by this powerful prosecutor. Durham was tasked with finding out why a suite full of sophisticated $2,000 suit-wearing, shiny-shoed big shots swallowed fake news meant to smear Donald Trump and interfere with the 2016 presidential election at Hillary Clinton’s bidding — and did so with impunity. He testified behind closed doors before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday and will testify in public on Wednesday before the Judiciary Committee.

And we have some questions, starting with, Is it really too much to ask of our public servants at the FBI and DOJ that they not act like a political version of MS 13? Is it a prerequisite that every upper-level bureaucrat in Washington, D.C., act as corruptly as our current president?

Special Counsel John Durham was tasked by former Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate and report “on Matters Related to Intelligence Activities and Investigations Arising Out of the 2016 Presidential Campaigns.”

In other words, why the hell didn’t the FBI bother to check Hillary Clinton’s whopper that Donald Trump was a super secret Russian spy? He concluded in his 306-page report that there was no proper predicate to start the Russia! Russia! Russia! investigation that the disgraced Peter Strzok called “Crossfire Hurricane” as a way to mock Trump’s use of another Rolling Stone song at his rallies.

That means there was no evidence to start doing Hillary Clinton’s dirty work for her. But there they were, these apparently sophisticated FBI agents, going after Hillary’s opponent the way FBI agents are going after Joe Biden’s opponent this time around. Same guy, different election. They are once again applying a political means test to the target, big footing Trump, and twisting the law to do it.

We were assured in the Durham Report that confirmation bias was a bad thing. But it appears to have never gone out of style at our once premier law enforcement agency. Director Chris Wray assures Congress, as he glances at his watch to make sure he can make his flight on our FBI jet that’s waiting at Reagan Airport for him, that things are all better now at the Fascist Bureau of Intimidation.

I’m not going to litigate all of this over again. You’ve likely read the many thousands of words I’ve written about this, but I do have more questions for Durham.

Why did he not look into the other biggest story of the 2016 election: Hillary Clinton’s emails, server, and the destruction of this evidence under subpoena?

Is there proof that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) computers were “hacked” by Russia or was it a DNC inside job? Who ex-filled and exported those emails?

Why didn’t he nail down Hillary Clinton’s complicity in her own smear campaign against Trump, beyond the Sussmann trial?

Why did he assume that the FBI agents tasked with the Crossfire Hurricane case weren’t motivated by politics after he saw the Strzok and Page text messages?

Why didn’t he subpoena Andrew McCabe, James Comey, and other top conspirators who knew there was no predicate for this investigation for questioning?

Who was offered immunity and why?

Durham concluded that there were corrupt individuals and bad systems at work at the FBI in the Trump case. Would he support closing down the FBI’s Washington, D.C., Field Office to minimize the political peer pressure exercised in cases such as Crossfire Hurricane, the Hillary Clinton Year End Review, the current Trump Document Case, and the January 6 cases?

We’d like to know why this same corrupt game is being played right now at the same Department of Justice and FBI to affect the outcome of the 2024 election and no one is threatening to knock some heads together. We can see it. Can John Durham see it? Can anyone in that room see it?

We’d like to know what an august former prosecutor thinks of a two-tiered justice system that treats Republican presidents in one way and Democrat crackheads in another.

Considering that an FBI lawyer lied on a FISA warrant about a target, and the FISA warrant was re-upped four times based on a shoddy, made-up mash of memos that the FBI admits it could not verify, it’s obvious that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court is either made up of gullible rubes or the FBI guys lie a lot. Isn’t that a case for not renewing the FISA law?

In the trial of Hillary Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann, you gave the FBI 7th floor the benefit of the doubt that they were acting in good faith and simply bamboozled by Hillary and company’s political tricknology. Do you still believe that, after finding so many bad actors and bad systems in your investigation? Have the bad actors remaining in the FBI been fired?

Did Russia interfere with the 2016 election more than the FBI and DOJ?

Was Hillary Clinton using a Russian spy, Igor Danchenko, to frame up Trump as a Russian spy?

President Obama and others were briefed by CIA Director John Brennan on Hillary Clinton’s pre-election Russia op on Trump. Did you speak with any of these people or gain further knowledge of that meeting?

What role did Joe Biden play in this political hit job?

After Tuesday’s testimony before the Intelligence Committee, chairman Mike Turner told reporters that “Mr. Durham believes that there was misconduct. That “there were bad people doing bad things. And some of it is where we need changes so that there’s higher reviews, higher requirements for this to ever happen again.”

Durham himself said in his report that the answer to cleaning up the FBI was “not the creation of new rules but a renewed fidelity to the old.”

How do you create better men and better women who work at the FBI? You start at the top and start cleaning house. And then you begin to reinstitute values such as avoiding the appearance of impropriety instead of glorying in it.

Remember when there were shared values?

Founding Father John Adams said, “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

What happened to the virtue of the people who work at the DOJ and FBI?

I’m sure I missed some questions, which is why I invite you to put yours in the comments.