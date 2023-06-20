GOP Can't Believe Presidential Princeling Hunter Biden's 'Sweetheart' Plea Deal

The U.S. Attorney in Delaware who’s been “investigating” Hunter Biden for five years announced a plea deal with the president’s son that has been met with eye rolls and head shaking over how light the charges are.

Former President Trump was among the You’ve got to be kidding crowd, saying on Truth Social, “The Hunter/Joe Biden settlement is a massive COVERUP & FULL SCALE ELECTION INTERFERENCE ‘SCAM’ THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE.”

The Hunter Biden deal was revealed via leaks to The Washington Post, The New York Times, and CNN before the Department of Justice announced it on Tuesday.

The president’s son will face only two misdemeanor tax charges.

Misdies?

Are you kidding? Two misdemeanors, no gun charges, and no jail time for Hunter Biden? pic.twitter.com/z0y3A1cTMb — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 20, 2023

Hunter Biden failed to pay $100,000 in taxes in 2017 and 2018.

The president’s son also perjured himself on a 2018 federal background check document when he lied about being a crack addict. Anyone else would be charged with a felony, of course. Federal prosecutors during their own Gun Violence Awareness Month agreed to let the princeling enter a diversion program that would make the charge magically disappear.

June is National #GunViolenceAwarenessMonth. Firearm injuries are a serious public health problem and affect people in all stages of life. Get the fast facts and more from @CDCgov: https://t.co/pRpHBLWXJ8 #WearOrange pic.twitter.com/Mwd1umc7Su — U.S. Attorneys (@USAttorneys) June 8, 2023

Hunter lied on the form about his crack addiction, and his girlfriend/sister-in-law tossed the loaded gun in a dumpster behind a tony market when she thought he couldn’t be trusted with it.

The Delaware U.S. Attorney, David Weiss, a former Obama DOJ official who slid into the Delaware spot and was held over by Trump, said the deal likely means Hunter Biden will not face any other — far more serious — charges.

The House Oversight Committee, which has connected Hunter Biden’s business deals with Joe Biden, including an alleged bribe from Ukraine’s Burisma energy company where Hunter had a no-show board job, said this deal will not impede their continued investigation.

Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling & possibly bribery. These charges & sweetheart plea deal have no impact on our investigation.https://t.co/ACAObgpVFR — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 20, 2023

Regardless, Weiss and Hunter’s attorney both say any further charges stemming from the case are unlikely.

The New York Post reported that one of Hunter Biden’s lawyers, Christopher Clark, “said in a statement that it was his understanding the long-running probe had now been ‘resolved'” as a result of the deal. Clark’s statement also included an assertion that the president’s son “believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life.”

Constitutional expert Mike Davis called Biden’s plea agreement a “sweetheart” deal with no jail time in an astonishing move “for being the bagman for Joe Biden’s vast foreign corruption.” And he predicted, “The Biden Justice Department will continue to bury evidence the President of the United States is compromised.”

The Biden Justice Department reached a sweetheart deal with Hunter Biden. Hunter will get no jail time for being the bagman for Joe Biden’s vast foreign corruption. The Biden Justice Department will continue to bury evidence the President of the United States is compromised. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 20, 2023

President Trump’s son, Don Jr., said this deal clearly demonstrated the two-tiered system of justice in the U.S.

My thoughts on the sweetheart Hunter Biden plea deal 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/bQRDwpEBKC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2023

Trump Jr. said the deal “reeks of favoritism and brazenly reveals a system two tiers of Justice wholly dependent on your political affiliation.” He concluded that “we are no longer a nation of equal justice under the law” but “something more akin to a banana republic where the law exists to protect the ruling class while targeting the opposition.”

Former federal prosecutor Kash Patel reminded people of what he said just a few weeks back when he predicted, “I believe Hunter Biden will be charged, and soon, but I think they’ll roll it up into what we call this global plea agreement.” Thus, Hunter Biden “basically gets charged with some Mickey Mouse lower-level offenses, walks into a super light sentence, and then they will cover up the cover-up.”

And then they will cover up the cover-up. With the evidence of more pay-for-play, quid pro Joe, and cashing in on Joe Biden’s job piling up, one could see why his minions at the DOJ would opt for pulling the trigger on this deal now.

Kash Patel on May 5: “I believe Hunter Biden will be charged, and soon, but I think they’ll roll it up into what we call this global plea agreement, where he basically gets charged with some Mickey Mouse lower-level offenses, walks into a super light sentence, and then they will… pic.twitter.com/ydVedJQZhp — Kash's Corner (@KashsCorner) June 20, 2023

And watch for this: as I’ve reported, some believe the Hunter Biden plea deal is a blind behind which the Biden Administration will seek pardons for his grifting family members and himself to get them off the hook, and maybe give Trump one, too.