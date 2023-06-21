WATCH: Sickening Pro-abortion Thug Brutally Beats Elderly Men, Blinding One

Mark Crosby, 73, and Dick Schafer, 80, were engaged in their ministry one morning, praying outside a Baltimore Planned Parenthood clinic and offering help to the desperate women heading for the entrance. A larger man in his physical prime struck up an angry conversation with Schafer and then started to leave. Then he turned, took a running start at the octogenarian, and tackled him over a cement planter and into a plate glass window, which fortunately didn’t shatter. The animal struck Schafer in the face, got up, and began to walk away.

When Crosby came running to help his associate, the goblin gave him two elbows to the face, knocking him to the ground. The monster then straddled Crosby and punched him in the face. He stood and gave Crosby a full-leg kick in the face before striding off.

Both men were briefly rendered unconscious by the sickening attack. Schafer was treated for cuts and aches and pain then recovered at home. But in addition to two broken fingers, Crosby had internal and external head bleeding. He was transported to the Shock Trauma Center at University of Maryland Medical System, a hospital well-known in the medical world for handling the most devastating medical trauma.

LifeSite quoted a local pro-life activist’s email regarding Crosby’s condition. He wrote that the victim’s “plate bone in his upper right cheek [was] completely fractured,” and he was “bleeding from some unidentified area behind his eye and the bone eye orbit is completely shattered and will have to be replaced with metal.” Crosby lost vision in one eye.

In a breathtaking show of courage and dedication, the two men were back at their posts within four days.

Although the attack took place on Friday, May 26 — nearly a month ago — the violent abortion ghoul remains at large. In a bid for public assistance in identifying the savage, a white male with dark hair and a beard, the Baltimore Police released surveillance video of the incident on Thursday. (The video is embedded at the end of this article, and it’s frightening and hard to watch.)

Attacks against anyone who dares speak up against abortion — even if it’s only to offer women an alternative — have become far too common in Joe Biden’s America. Whether it’s menacing Supreme Court Justices and their families or firebombing pregnancy crisis centers, abortion fans have been breaking laws willy nilly to express their rage against the Dobbs abortion decision, with little or no repercussion.

A telling upcoming development will occur when the barbarian is finally identified: will the FBI send dozens of SWAT agents to his house for a terrifying pre-dawn raid in front of his terrified family? Will he then have to face federal charges? After all, this is how the DOJ handled a Christian pro-life protestor who dared shove away an aggressive abortion ghoul who repeatedly harassed his 12-year-old son. This will be a great opportunity to test those zany conservatives’ theory that we are living under a politicized, two-tiered justice system.

Anyone want to place a bet on how it goes down?

Fox News quotes Planned Parenthood of Maryland CEO Karen Nelson as saying the organization “does not condone any violence, and I think it is unfortunate that there was an incident that occurred outside our health center.” However, she clarified that if the elderly gentlemen didn’t want to have their faces kicked in, they shouldn’t have worn that short skirt: “It’s a darn shame that folks who are trying to receive health care [sic] have to put up with remarks and comments when they are just trying to go into a facility and receive health care,” said Nelson.

Crosby and Schafer were asking for it.