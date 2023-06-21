CNN's Presidential 'Fact-Checker' Has Gone AWOL

CNN senior presidential fact-checker Daniel Dale has disappeared. He was last seen performing his duties as a “presidential fact-checker” on March 30. Since then, he has performed as an opposition fact-checker for the Democratic Party, fact-checking Republicans and leaving the president alone.

Maybe we should put his face on a milk carton.

Is Joe Biden a rarity among politicians? Is everything he says true? Maybe we should give Biden the “Cherry Tree” test and ask him whether he really did cut the deficit by $1.7 trillion or created 12 million jobs. If he says yes, we’ll know that Dale isn’t a “fact checker” as much as he’s a Democratic operative hired by CNN to fact-check Republicans only.

As the Washington Free Beacon reports, Dale has missed just a few Biden fact-checks over the last three months.

Meanwhile, Biden has continued to tell plenty of whoppers. Washington Post: “Biden’s misleading deficit claim earns him a Bottomless Pinocchio” New York Times: “Fact-Checking the Kickoff to Biden’s Re-election Campaign” Washington Free Beacon: “FACT CHECK: Joe Biden Said Republicans Are ‘Banning Books’ Like ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’ Verdict: 4 Clintons.” Daily Beast: “Joe Biden Strangely Repeats False Claim That His Son Died in Iraq”

Dale, like most partisans in the media, is absolutely obsessed with Donald Trump. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if Dale had a picture of Trump on his nightstand that he used to conjure dreams of watching Trump perp-walked into prison.

I’m not much of a fact-checker, but even I know that Donald Trump’s record of telling the truth is, shall we say, spotty.

FACT CHECK: President Trump promoted a fake Ronald Reagan quote about him. While the photo is real, the supposed quote is fake. Reagan never said of Trump, "…when I met that young man, I felt like I was the one shaking hands with the president." https://t.co/drZXKogcpq pic.twitter.com/uWHF6Tz4fd — CNN (@CNN) July 9, 2019

Even if everything Trump says is a lie, he’s not president anymore. And if Dale doesn’t want to fact-check “the president,” maybe they should find something else for him to do — like become the official CNN Biden a**-kisser.

This wasn’t the way it was supposed to happen. Dale promised at the beginning of the Biden administration that he was going to be just as tough, just as rigorous in his fact-checking of Biden as he was with Trump.

Ahead of Biden’s inauguration, Dale stressed that “the same ‘intensity and rigor’ should be applied to the incoming president,” with the only difference being that “Biden doesn’t lie as much as Trump.” And Dale’s Twitter bio continues to advertise that he’s all about “Fact-checking the president.” But the last time Dale fact-checked Biden was on March 30. For nearly three months now, Dale has exclusively fact-checked Republicans. Eighteen of those 29 fact checks have been of his old bête noire, Trump, who is running for president again.

CNN is in ratings hell. Even before CEO Chris Licht was let go for the sacrilege of trying to get the network to be less relentlessly, tiresomely, in-your-face, radical left-wing, CNN had been bleeding talent and bleeding viewers. You have to wonder if Dale will get a promotion when the dust settles. After all, he’s the most reliable Republican-basher they have.