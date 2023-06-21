Kodak Black Lawyer Furious Over Sweetheart Deal for Hunter Biden: 'Two Tiers of Justice'

In the midst of the cultural and political storms that sweep America, questions about the country’s justice system are again being raised. This time, it is not just conservatives who are speaking out. Bradford Cohen, the lawyer of hip-hop artist Kodak Black, is voicing the same concerns. The issue at hand: the perceived discrepancy in legal outcomes between President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and Kodak Black.

Hunter Biden recently made headlines, pleading guilty to willful failure to pay income taxes and illegally owning a gun. Federal law prohibits drug addicts from possessing firearms, making this a significant transgression. However, to many observers’ surprise, Hunter’s sentence was incredibly lenient, comprising a plea deal with no prison time. This has raised eyebrows and incited outcry across the ideological spectrum.

Cohen, representing Kodak Black, has been particularly outspoken. In 2019, Black was prosecuted for similar gun charges; he had lied on federal firearm forms, thereby deceiving the salesman. His punishment? More than three years in prison.

“There’s no such thing as not getting jail time on a gun charge on any kind of gun charge,” Cohen told Fox News Digital. His previous Instagram post hinted at a perceived double standard. “2 tiers of justice? Kodak was charged for the same crime. Got over 3 years. Mr. Biden will not serve a day. Feels right? Do FBI agents and federal authorities take cases personally?”

Hunter Biden and Kodak Black’s situations share striking similarities — yet their outcomes were starkly different. The contrast has caused Cohen, along with others, to question if the justice system treats individuals differently based on their socioeconomic status, race, or political ties.

Federal prosecutor Reeve Swainston completely agrees with Cohen’s statements. Swainston explains on Twitter: “As a FedProsecutor I have prosecuted many hundreds of gun cases & dozens of tax cases, but what jumps out most for me is the report that he’s getting Pre-Trial Diversion on this count. That is unheard of. It NEVER happens. It means he is NOT pleading to a felony as claimed. Rather, he’s pleading to NOTHING. Diversion means he’ll need to “be a good Hunter” for a period of time, after which this count will be DISMISSED!!”

Swainston concludes that this is “an abomination of justice like I’ve never seen before. Think about it — not only does he retain his freedom unlike 99% of firearm offenders, but will NOT be a felon which means he retains his [second amendment] rights to own [and] operate that same gun or any other gun he wants.”

The contrasting sentences of Hunter Biden and Kodak Black have ignited a debate about the fairness of the U.S. justice system. Critics argue that if leniency is extended to Biden, why not the same for African Americans facing similar charges?

To ask the question is to answer it, of course. Hunter Biden got a sweetheart deal because he’s President Biden’s son. And Kodak Black? Well, he’s just some black hip-hop artist from the hood. As far as Democrats are concerned, people like him can rot in jail.