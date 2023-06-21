China Is Certainly Getting Their Money's Worth Out of Joe Biden

China is certainly getting its money’s worth out of Presidentish Joe Biden, who used a fundraising event on Tuesday to repeat Chinese propaganda about that spy balloon from last March.

“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two boxcars full of spy equipment in it is he didn’t know it was there,” Biden told the gathering of Democratic donors. “That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was, it was blown off course.”

The course that China’s spy balloon followed on its totally accidental course over the continental United States included at least two of our most sensitive Air Force facilities. As the balloon meandered around totally accidentally, it loitered over both facilities with its two boxcars worth of electronic surveillance gear.

Despite the balloon’s presence over Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, Biden refused to order the balloon shot down until it had fully transversed US territory and was out at sea over the Atlantic. Nevertheless, Biden insisted to his big-money donors that Xi Jinping “is in a situation now where he wants to have a relationship again.”

Who wouldn’t want a relationship with a guy that stays bought?

Malmstrom, by the way, is home to more than 3,000 Air Force personnel of the 341st Missile Wing. They operate three squadrons of Minuteman III nuclear missiles — one-third of our ground-based nuclear deterrent. Whiteman is where the Air Force houses its only wing of B-2 stealth heavy bombers.

A report from April indicated that Xi’s toy balloon was able to transmit secret intelligence to Beijing “in real time.”

“No, I’m serious,” Biden insisted on Tuesday, “That’s what the great embarrassment for dictators — when they didn’t know what happened.”

Uh-huh.

Beijing protested the description of Xi Jinping as a dictator, calling the remark an “open political provocation” immediately following Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s official visit to China this week to repair relations.

The New York Post argued on Monday that Biden’s “policy on China is now outright appeasement.”

“Crucially, Washington had to bribe Beijing to even get this meeting,” the Post’s editors wrote. “It has played down Beijing’s intensifying intelligence-gathering (the Cuba spy base, the spy balloon, China’s ‘secret police’ stations inside our country) and is delaying the declassifying of intelligence on COVID’s origins.”

Whatever Beijing’s official protests were to Biden’s remarks, China must be not-so-secretly pleased by Biden following the Communist Party line about their spy balloon being somehow off course and that Xi would never-ever-ever allow such a thing if only he’d known.

And they’ve got to be thrilled by Blinken’s visit where China gave nothing and got much, including Blinken’s blink on the balloon issue: “That chapter should be closed,” he said right there in Beijing.

But mostly, Beijing must be happy to have gotten their money’s worth — “Chinese elite have paid some $31 million to Hunter and the Bidens” — out of the President of the United States.

Recommended: Did Trump Just Convict Himself on Fox News?