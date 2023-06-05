The Morning Briefing: Five Days Into Pride Month and the Rainbow Weariness Is Already Bone-Deep

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Cherilynn’s habit of showing up to every potluck with her signature Triscuit Anchovy Nachos dish was beginning to erode the cul-de-sac’s social trust.

Gosh, are we almost through the first week of June already?

Despite the fact that Pride Month has been a thing for a very long time, I never really paid that much attention to it. It was easy to do if you didn’t live anywhere a Pride parade.

The last several years, however, the left has really gone into full “You Will Be Made to Care” mode when it comes to all things LGBTQ+. Yes, they’ve always been pushy when it comes to the June rainbow, but the lefties have gotten super insistent since they’ve had their drooling puppet in the Oval Office. I believe that last year was the first time I even bothered to write anything about it.

It is the nature of the woke left to never be satisfied with anything. Pride Month isn’t just a month for them anymore. Think about it, we’ve been talking about Pride Month since, well, last Pride Month.

This year, of course, the “festivities” kicked off early thanks to Bud Light. I won’t say what’s-his-name’s name — I think conservative media has made him famous enough. In fact, I think trolling the right was a big part of his plan for an extended 15 minutes of fame.

Anyway, I have been made to care, just not in the way that they would like. No doubt many other have too.

We care about being held hostage by the fringe of a fringe. We care about being told that the rules of biology and nature have been suspended and that there are more genders than there are flavors of ice cream at Baskin-Robbins. We care about being called bigots if we think that it’s monumentally unfair that biological male athletes are competing against biological females and ruining their dreams. We really care about being told that our feelings and opinions are intolerant outliers.

Rick wrote something about that last Friday:

“Americans’ Complex Views on Gender Identity and Transgender Issues,” read a headline from Pew Research last year. In fact, the only issue on which Americans even slightly disagree is whether transgender people should be protected from discrimination. Otherwise, 60% believe a person’s sex is assigned at birth, and even larger percentages say that trans athletes should compete against others of their birth gender. There’s nothing really “complex” about how Americans feel when it comes to transgender issues. Nor are they really “divided” as NPR reporting on the same poll claims. Whenever the results of a poll disappoint many in the mainstream media, attention is drawn away from the actual results by highlighting whatever divisions are present.

The mainstream media is dominated by coastal bubble elites who — I promise you — really believe that their opinions are held by most Americans. These are people who live extraordinarily insular lives. They may have met the occasional Republican, but they’ve never had a conversation with one. That would be icky. It’s like when I go out to a sports bar to watch a University of Arizona basketball game since I’ve been back in Tucson — I’m awash in a sea of people who agree with me. If I go to another bar — HEY! — more friendlies.

The weariness I alluded to in the headline has been exacerbated this year by both the Bud Light brouhaha and Target stores deciding that they needed pride merch for the kiddies. Back to the caring point, people on the right have really started to care where our money is spent. The financial losses that both brands have suffered have been significant. It’s perhaps the first time that those of us who aren’t on board with hyper-sexualizing little kids in the name of “tolerance” have felt like we still have a voice in this national conversation.

Athena wrote something over the weekend about Bud Light marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid that had a paragraph which began with a gem of a line and finished with an example of real tolerance:

As we savor the first-ever “Pride Month,” during which woke CEOs are coping with the new reality that rainbow spokescreatures are currently radioactive, we also spare a thought for the benighted executive who made such an incredibly poor decision that it has already generated a new term in the business world: “Bud Lighting.” We are conservatives, after all, and even while we love us some schadenfreude, we still care for the human beings at the center of the sh*tstorm they caused.

The real fault in the debacle isn’t really Heinerscheid’s, it’s the higher-ups at Anheuser-Busch InBev who decided to hire a marketing exec because she was younger and fresher and none of them had any clue as to how to appeal to customers under the age of 50. There’s a good chance that Heinerscheid has never been in more than five bars in her life that served enough Bud Light to need to restock it every week. Personally, I’d like to thank her for getting so many conservatives to stop drinking the second crappiest beer in America (Miller Lite is still the worst). It’s basically the Boone’s Farm of beers — something you should only be drinking until your tastebuds grow up and get a job.

So, congrats, libs, you’ve made us care. About boycotts. And school board meetings.

Stuff like that.

VIP SPOTLIGHT

Regular readers here know that I would love to see Trump return to the White House and take a flamethrower to Washington, but that I also criticize him when it’s warranted. Sadly, it’s been warranted a lot lately, and I think his stupidly named social media platform Truth Social is a big part of the problem. My latest “Beyond the Briefing” video is subtitled “Truth Social Is Where Trump’s Brain Cells Go to Die.” VIP friends will want to make “Beyond the Briefing” destination viewing throughout this never-ending election season.

If you would like to join the ever-growing VIP community, you can subscribe here and use the promo code KRUISERMB for a 25% discount. You’ll get a lot of in-depth writing as well as podcasts, videos, and — for our VIP Gold subscribers — the thrice-weekly video chat romp with me and my good friend VodkaPundit known as “Five O’Clock Somewhere.” We have guests in our “Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy” from all over the Townhall Media Mothership joining us for that.

It’s fun. Fun is good. And the price is SO right.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free but it helps keep me off the streets AND supports conservative media.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

That’ll open a border. Mexican News Outlet: Cartels Have Rocket Launchers at the Border

KDJ’s Afternoon Roundup: Farmer ‘Threatens’ to Shoot the Green Pinkos Trying to Steal His Land, Judge Doesn’t Blink

Trump Needs a Reality Check on the mRNA Jabs

Corporate Media Smears RFK Jr. as Anti-Semite, Insinuates He Suffers From Psychosis

Cancel Academia. College Instructor Creates ‘Understanding Christian Privilege’ Hallway Display

It’s Now or Never

Tinfoil Haturday: Is the Table Being Set for Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘Suicide’?

West Coast, Messed Coast™—Devil’s Workshop Edition

Um, No Thanks: Guess What Stores With Self-Service Checkouts Want From You Now

Massive Citizens’ Movement Is Growing, Defending Children Against Permanent Mutilation of Woke Trans Ideology

No Sane People Need Apply: Dallas Can Now ‘Terminate’ Employees for ‘Misgendering’

‘Free Speech’ Platform Twitter STILL Banning Lab Leak Theory

Former White House Physician Refutes Biden’s ‘Mental and Physical’ Fitness to Be President

The CCP Is Already ‘Waging War on America’

Um…Canada Updates United States Travel Advisory

What Did a Parent Do to Have the Bible Removed From School Library Shelves?

White Marxists, Black Pawns, and the Inevitable Clash With Reality

Sunday Thoughts: The Conviction of Hope

Federal Judge Rejects Tennessee’s Anti-Drag Law as Unconstitutional

Milley Personally Wrote Iran Invasion Plan, Pushed Trump to Attack

Shucks. Chuck Todd to Leave ‘Meet The Press’

Bud Light VP Spotted in NYC, ‘Can’t Talk About’ Dylan Mulvaney Debacle

New Poll on Transgender Rights Shows Americans Are Not ‘Deeply Divided’ on the Issue

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. It Doesn’t Matter That Joe Biden Is a Corrupt, Doddering, Old Pervert

Explosive Report Details CNN CEO Chris Licht’s Time At the Left-Wing Network

Here’s Who Died in the Plane Crash That’s Connected to Yesterday’s F-16 Incident Over DC

Lock her up! Hillary Clinton Gave Over $300,000 to Extremist Group Who Destroys Art In Protest of ‘Climate Change’

Man charged with multiple burglaries after being caught in the act by armed citizen

Why bans on 3D-printed guns are a bad idea

Vermont governor doubted gun control bill was constitutional, but he just allowed it to take effect

Congressional regulation of AI?

The RNC should not agree to GOP primary debates on CNN, MSNBC, legacy media outlets

Los Angeles offering free money if you buy an EV

Bet on it. Biden’s Probable New CDC Director Just Might Be Worse Than the Last One

Biden Commits Huge Gaffe, Gives China ‘Major Coup’ on Tiananmen Square Massacre Anniversary

One Thousand Climbers Ascend the 2,200 Steps of One World Trade Center to Raise $1 Million for Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Executive Editor Katie Barker of the Daily Beast targets Casey DeSantis in unhinged rant

Gavin Newsom and the mayor of Sacramento throw a hissy fit over 16 illegal immigrants

CNN brags about its own gaslighting, gets gloriously dragged (video)

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #75: The Sobriety Episode

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: See Florida Woman Go Full ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ in… a Nissan Altima?

1985 Biden’s Truth Bomb Explodes 2023 Biden’s Gun Control Aims

The 6 Worst COVID Offenders

Joe Biden’s Pratfall Is the Perfect Avatar for ‘His’ America

The Counter-Counter-Cultural Revolution

Can We Stop Pretending Bugs Bunny Was a Drag Icon?

The Revolt Against ESG and the ‘Green New Deal’ Will Seal Biden’s Fate in 2024

What Will the Biden ‘Bribery’ Form Tell Us?

The GOP Must Transform the Presidential Debates

Around the Interwebz

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Hits $1.3 Billion Globally, Surpassing ‘Frozen’ as Second-Biggest Animated Film of All Time

They plugged GPT-4 into Minecraft—and unearthed new potential for AI

Dye Hard: How Blue Man Group Took Performance Art Mainstream

Bee Me

Elon Musk Weeds Out Remaining Woke Twitter Employees With Avocado Toast Trap https://t.co/c88CcqYxmj pic.twitter.com/TSkwHAM8tg — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 4, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery