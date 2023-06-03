Corporate Media Smears RFK Jr. as Anti-Semite, Insinuates He Suffers From Psychosis

Polling of potential Democrat primary voters has indicated support among the electorate as high as 19% for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The third wheel in the race so far, Marianne Williamson, another anti-establishment alternative to Biden, is polling at just under 10%. Speculatively, we could expect the majority of those voters to switch to RFK Jr. if and when she drops out.

As RFK Jr. noted in his keynote speech at the 2023 Bitcoin conference, “Totalitarians hate anything they can’t control.” And RFK Jr. himself is clearly beyond their control.

So out the knives come.

With the aim of remedying its RFK Jr. problem, the Democrat Party has recruited its attack dogs in the corporate media to pump out predictable hit jobs.

“Robert F Kennedy Jr says he has ‘conversations with dead people,'” reads the headline from The Guardian.

Via The Guardian:

In an interview with the Free Press, Kennedy was asked how he thought his father and uncle would tackle challenges facing America today. “I do meditations every day,” Kennedy said. “That’s kind of the nature of my meditations. I have a lot of conversations with dead people.” “In a follow-up text,” the Free Press said, Kennedy clarified: “They are one-way prayers for strength and wisdom. I get no strategic advice from the dead.”

This is so stupid it’s a marvel that the writer/editor thought this line of smear would actually work. What is even more marvelous is that it might actually hold water with the readership eager for defamatory material on the Brandon entity’s main intra-party rival.

Obviously, RFK Jr. wasn’t saying that he literally believes he is engaging in a conversation with dead people. It was a metaphor for seeking guidance by reflecting on what his assassinated father and uncle might do if they were in his place today.

In a convoluted segue, the article then pivots to an insinuation that RFK Jr. is anti-Semitic for analogizing the COVID-19 Public Health™ response to Nazi Germany:

Last year, Kennedy went so far as to compare the US under lockdown to Germany under the Nazis, telling a rally in Washington: “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.” Those remarks earned a rebuke from the Auschwitz Memorial, which accused Kennedy of “exploiting the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured and murdered … including children like Anne Frank”.

If comparing current political events to Nazism qualifies an individual as anti-Semitic, then 95% of the #Resistance liberal pundit class during the Trump administration would fit the bill. Strangely, The Guardian never published that article.

My instinct, partially due to personal bias, is to predict that these unfair smears will backfire because the legacy media is so widely despised. While this analysis is almost always true on the right, on the left many of the normie libs that constitute the Democrat Party base still deeply respect indecent outlets like The Guardian.