West Coast, Messed Coast™—Devil's Workshop Edition

Happy Friday to our West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers. June Gloom has settled over Southern California to match the cloudy skies of Western Oregon and Washington. And the political forecast is fiery.

Democrats Hate Candy

For years now, your humble correspondent has railed against full-time legislatures. I’ve done this mostly on the radio and podcasts, but it is a belief that informs this column on a weekly basis. Idle hands are the devil’s workshop and full-time state lawmakers often find that keeping people safe and the lights on are boring, so they start finding other things to do.

Enter the Skittles ban in California. Democrats of the California Assembly have passed and sent a measure to the state Senate to rid the candy world of the scourge of red dye #3 and four other chemicals used to make shelf-stable food.

The FDA is already studying the health effects of the substances, but the California Democrats, who include some of the dumbest stumps in the forest, have decided to preempt the federal agency and adopt their own ban. The ban would force the candy industry to change the way it makes, among other things, Skittles.

Gavin Newsom, who is expected to be the Democrat presidential nominee when Joe Biden falls and can’t get up for the last time, would likely sign a bill with such national implications.

Devil’s Workshop

Speaking of make-work jobs, the Christian-mocking leader of the San Francisco franchise of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will be “honored” on the floor of the state Senate for mocking Christianity and dressing as a trans nun.

I continue to stand with the @SFSisters, who do incredibly impactful work for the the #LGBTQ+ community. I look forward to welcoming @SisterRoma to the Capitol as one of the @CALGBT Caucus #PrideMonth honorees. pic.twitter.com/DeunKcKfmj — Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) June 2, 2023

What a statement.

Devil’s Workshop 2

When they’re not “honoring” fake trans nuns, the California Senate has also decided, after banning the internal combustion engine and mandating electric cars, that it will cut off major power supplies to said electric cars.

And because other states have tethered themselves to California policies, unconstitutionally in my humble opinion, the state’s latest move is to ban oil and gas funds held by the state employees (Calpers) and teachers union (Calsters) pensions for a total of $15 billion.

The head of investing for Calpers, Marcie Frost, said it was a colossally bad idea. “Senate Bill 252 would do nothing to combat the dangers of climate change,” she said. “Its only impact, at least in the short term, would be to make it that much harder to achieve the investment returns needed to pay the benefits promised to Calpers members.”

From Schiff to Porter to Garvey

Our California-centric portion of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report this week wouldn’t be complete without word that former Dodgers and Padres first baseman Steve Garvey, 74, is considering a run for Dianne Feinstein’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Garvey’s been a savvy fundraiser in the past for Republicans, but both Democrats and the GOP are reportedly asking him to run.

Homeless Part ∞

As we explained in last week’s West Coast, Messed Coast™ update, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s announcement to clean up Portland’s tent cities or fine the crackheads on the street is part of a lawsuit agreement and will likely go nowhere. Wheeler speaks of it like a father who says no video games! right before he hands junior the controller. But he tried to sound tough at City Hall.

Related: The Sickening Political Reasons the Left Doesn’t Want to Solve the ‘Homeless Crisis’

“These changes are critical, and you may not agree, that’s fine,” Wheeler told the crowd, who no doubt included some of the Antifa members he gave the city over to in 2020 and who have been replacing tents cleared by the city and county. “That’s democracy,” he lectured, “to come into compliance with state law and vital to our community’s ability to return to the vibrant place that we love.”

Once again, we’ll believe it when we see it.

Until next week, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers, pray for sanity.