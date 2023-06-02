White Marxists, Black Pawns, and the Inevitable Clash With Reality

You likely won’t read this in the Pravda Press, but the women of Oakland, Calif., are finally tired of teens beating the crap out of them, and they are no longer remaining quiet about it.

The Berkeley Scanner posted a story about a recent community meeting where women assailed local politicians and police about the violent attacks they’ve suffered. The meeting was hosted by the Longfellow Community Association, whose various websites brag about their dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusivity.

“It’s all women,” one assault victim charged. “Two kids beat the s*** of me in front of my house last Monday night. Down on the pavement. Punching me, kicking me, dragging me through the street.”

She then described how the teen body slammed her to the ground. That’s when a female attacker joined the fracas.

“They did not get my purse. I have lungs. And my neighbors heard me and they came out,” the woman declared. “I’m almost 60 years old. I’m one of the old women that just got taken down. And it’s happening everywhere.”

Her story is one of many. Another woman was attacked in broad daylight and beaten by a group of thugs. They knocked her down, dragged her by her hair, and walloped her head at least ten times.

DIVERSITY-O-RAMA! The photo from the Longfellow meeting shows us the crowd is almost entirely white. Oakland crimes stats tell us roughly 60% of criminals arrested are black.

This is not the work of professional purse-snatchers but rather young, angry, hateful thugs. Nine were arrested for this particularly brutal attack. All of them were between 12-17 years old, and all but one walked out of police custody without being charged, despite being linked to 35 attacks, or as the Berkeley Scanner prefers to call them, “hold-ups.”

POLTROONERY-O-RAMA! News media cowards frequently use soft language to describe violent attacks, usually out of a gutless sense of “political correctness.” A “robbery gone wrong” is a softer pusillanimous way to say an animal put a gun to an innocent woman’s head and pulled the trigger over a purse.

California is ground-zero for commie racial propagandizing in various directions, all intended to increase — not end — violent crime:

Black people are told — frequently by lickspittle news outlets — they are relentless victims of unceasing white racism.

Liberal white people are commanded to ignore or excuse black-on-white crime, lest they be branded a racist.

Local pinko politicians go soft on black criminals, knowing full well that doing so will encourage them to commit more crimes.

This creates a cycle of violent crime that will snowball into chaos, and that is the communists’ plan. But what the Bolshies didn’t envision is that some people — even dedicated libs — can only be pummelled so many times.

San Fransisco treat

The Bolshie-battered women of Oakland aren’t the only group fighting back.

San Franciscans recently gave their town an enema and ejected their commie District Attorney, Chesa Boudin.

Boudin turned a blind eye to the insanely violent black-on-Asian crime wave. The local news Stalinites did their best to protect the race of the criminals, but eventually, the Asian community lost too many elders to violent street crime. Democrats, led by the angry Asian population, sent Boudin packing, but not until after he achieved his goal, exploiting manufactured black vs. Asian anger to decimate the city he was elected to protect.

REDUX-O-RAMA! Communists take care of their own. Boudin, dripping with the blood of hundreds of dead and wounded Asian people, recently snagged a tasty gig as head of the University of California Berkeley’s New Law Center.

Marxists have been secretly fomenting and relying on black crime and violence to sow chaos since roughly 1928, all while bemoaning there are “too many black men in prison.”

What’s the inevitable outcome? Eventually, more Americans will demand civility, and that will hit the criminal element of the black community hard.

More die-hard lefty, George Soros-backed DAs will get the same treatment. Their replacements will crack down on crime and hordes of black men who have been allowed encouraged to commit crimes will go to prison.

Even more ominous, innocent people — tired of apparatchik politicians who motivate criminals — will take matters into their own hands, as we’ve seen happening more and more.

RECIPROCATION-O-RAMA! As of this writing, there have been no fewer than 475 defensive shootings in the U.S. on this, the 153rd day of the year, which equals almost three defensive shootings per day.

Racial strife will explode, criminals will be shot dead in the streets, and many more will spend their lives behind bars. There will begin an era of respite — as we saw in the mid-1990s — from the Marxist-created carnage.

And as we enter another era of tranquility, a power-hungry communist will stand up and say, “Hey, why are there so many black men in prison,” and our kids will be forced to stave off another generation of communists who will exploit black men in their commie effort to once again attempt to enslave the United States of America.