Mexican News Outlet: Cartels Have Rocket Launchers at the Border

I have good news and I have bad news. The good news is that some semblance of order may be restored at the border. The bad news is that our government may have nothing to do with it. “Order,” such as it is, may be imposed by the cartels at a massive price. The fact that some states are sending their National Guard units to secure the border may pay off in more ways than just apprehending illegals, traffickers, and potential terrorists because according to the Mexican news outlet Milenio, the cartels at the border are armed with military-grade equipment, including rocket launchers.

Ángel Hernández reports that a video has surfaced on social media showing a person wearing a tactical vest, carrying an AK-47 and rocket launcher. The person is also wearing the embroidered shield of the Scorpions, which is a cell of the Gulf cartel, operating out of Reynosa. Hernández says that the video was taken during a checkpoint at Matamoros, Tamaulipas, which is just across the border from Brownsville, Texas. The original report from Milenio is below. The report is in Spanish, but you can see the image in question.

Milenio states that the weapons are usually used by armies and can be purchased on the black market for anywhere between $20,000 and $60,000. They also require specialized training to use. The outlet said that as far back as July 2020, people on social media had recorded a battle between members of the Gulf and Northeast cartels which involved the use of remote-controlled rockets which are often powered by RPG launchers or Javelins.

Earlier in the year, the Mexican National Guard seized an arsenal that allegedly included anti-aircraft weapons and a Javelin missile launcher. Hernández stated that in 2020 U.S. authorities also discovered that civilians had managed to acquire rocket launchers for use in organized crime operations.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration, which should be looking for a good slip-and-fall attorney right now, has announced that intends to expand the number of immigrants admitted to the U.S. using the CBP One app to 40,000 per month. And this is also the administration that wants to continue to arm Ukraine against Russia. This is while criminal gangs are roaming the southern border of the United States with weapons similar, if not identical, to those used in the conflict in Europe.

If Biden is so concerned about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, why is his administration so blasé about what amounts to a guerrilla army importing fentanyl into the U.S. and trafficking in human beings? A prudent administration or one that has not been compromised or is not corrupt should at least be as concerned with war at its own country’s borders as it is with the situation in Ukraine.