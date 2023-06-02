Utah School District Removes the Bible From Some School Libraries

No offense to all of you Utahns, but Utah has a strange political mix for a state that has been ostensibly conservative for a long time. There are the Mormons that Utah is famous for, possibly the most straight-laced subculture in America, and then there are limousine progressives who take over every nice place and ruin it with their politics. And the lefties in the Beehive State can be squeaky wheels.

“Utah has a very weird leftist population that claims it is severely persecuted because of the Mormons,” my PJ Media colleague Lincoln Brown told me. “The Utah counter-culture has a very weird persecution complex.”

Lincoln wrote an article on Thursday about Utah’s new law requesting age verification before allowing someone to view adult content. It’s a companion piece of sorts to a 2022 law that banned sensitive material from school libraries.

“When many groups characterize this as banning books, that really is an attempt to simply, you know, hyperbolize what’s going on, we’re simply, clarifying age-appropriate limits,” said Rep. Ken Ivory (R-39th district) of that law to Fox 13.

It didn’t take long for some smart-aleck liberal to notice that — GASP — there’s some less-than-savory content in the Bible, so a parent in the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah, decided to be cute and submit a petition to ban the Bible over supposedly objectionable content.

“Utah Parents United left off one of the most sex-ridden books around: The Bible,” reads the petition as the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “You’ll no doubt find that the Bible has ‘no serious values for minors’ because it’s pornographic by our new definition.”

Fox 13 reports that, as a result of the petition, the David School District has removed the King James Version of the Bible from elementary and middle school libraries for age-appropriateness, even though the committee that reviewed the petition found that the Bible “does not contain sensitive material as defined by Utah Code.”

“The committee’s decision has already been appealed by someone who wants to see the Bible returned to all schools,” reports Fox 13. “An appeals committee will now rule on whether the book will be returned to all libraries.”

Here’s the thing: this parent may think he or she was being clever by banning the Bible. You sure did show us Christians, I’m tellin’ ya!

What these people who think they’re pulling one over on the world by trying to equivocate between the Bible and, say, Gender Queer are missing is that the violent and sexual passages in the Bible aren’t meant to groom people into a sinful lifestyle. The intent of those stories is to help people realize the consequences of sin and drive them to repentance and into a relationship with God.

The account of Sodom and Gomorrah is far from an exercise in grooming; instead, it demonstrates the dire consequences of the lifestyles that the groomers want kids to discover. David’s affair with Bathsheba isn’t a titillating tale; it’s a demonstration of the pitfalls of pride and lust. (Pride and lust are sins? You don’t say!)

Comparing the Bible with the books that parents don’t think should be on school library shelves isn’t an apples-to-apples comparison. It’s more like an apples-to-liver-and-onions comparison, and these parents who think they’re making such a visionary point might need to read the Bible more to see what the point of it really is.