The Pride Cult Really Hates Judeo-Christian Values

Batten down the hatches, y’all: Pride Month is coming. And much like “Christmas creep,” the Pride celebrations tend to start earlier and earlier every year. We can’t escape Pride Month no matter how hard we try.

Back in January, I wrote, “It’s no secret that, over the past few years, the left has moved from expecting tolerance for every part of the LGBTQ (and sometimes Y) movement to demanding that everyone celebrate it. We’ve come a long way from people having to say, “Yeah, yeah, sure. Gay people can marry and do all the things that straight people can do” to the demand that we all rainbow up during Pride Month and any other time the LGBTQPLUS — now with 20% more plus! — decides it’s time to celebrate.”

As a result of this insistence that everyone go all-in for pride cultishness, the LGBTQUGH crowd has taken to undermining the values that don’t fall in lockstep with it — especially Judeo-Christian values. It’s like the pride calculus in reverse: accept everything about LGBTQeverything, and in exchange, the cult will try to destroy your values.

And it’s more than getting angry about the Bible verses in Leviticus and Romans that talk about the sin of homosexuality (remember how gay actor Ian McKellen claimed to rip those pages out of hotel Bibles?). It’s also more than invading progressive denominations to water down the Judeo-Christian message. Today, the LGBTQ cult wants to parody and satirize orthodox religion at every turn.

Two recent events demonstrate this cultural truth. Last week, Kevin Downey, Jr. wrote about how the Los Angeles Dodgers have a Pride Night planned for next month, and that special night initially included honoring a drag troupe called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. After pressure from Sen. Marco Rubio and others, the Dodgers ditched the Sisters, whose very existence is meant to offend Christians, especially Catholics, although Albert Mohler points out that one of the performers goes under the name “Porn Again,” an obvious dig at evangelicals, too.

Once the LGBTQSIGH movement went all squeaky-wheel, the Dodgers folded like a cheap suit. The organization not only reinstated the tribute to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, but they also apologized!

The Pride Night program includes giving the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence the Community Hero Award because when everybody thinks of heroes, men in dresses come to mind immediately.

And then there’s Target. We all know that Target has been woke as a joke for years now, but the store chain has put pride in everyone’s faces in an even bigger way this year. The backlash against Target’s obnoxious pride promotion has been fierce enough that the company’s CEO first defiantly defended the marketing decision, but top brass held an “emergency meeting” on Friday to discuss moving the Pride merch out of the front of the store in certain parts of the country.

“We were given 36 hours, told to take all of our Pride stuff, the entire section, and move it into a section that’s a third the size. From the front of the store to the back of the store, you can’t have anything on mannequins and no large signage,” the Target insider told Fox News.

It gets even more bizarre. For some of this year’s Pride items, Target partnered with the London-based clothing brand Abprallen, a company that sells Satanic-inspired merchandise.

“While Target does not sell Abprallen’s Satanist-inspired products, the retail giant approached Abprallen less than a year ago to design pride-related merchandise, according to the brand’s social-media post,” reports National Review. “At one point Target sold three Abprallen items: a messenger bag saying ‘We Belong Everywhere’ across trans-flag colors and planets, a tote bag with the message ‘Too Queer for Here’ beneath a UFO, and a “Cure Transphobia, Not Trans People” sweatshirt.”

Allie Beth Stuckey pointed out one of Abprallen’s particularly egregious (non-Target) pieces:

Re the new Satanic trans stuff being sold at @Target: This statement is true. Satan would definitely call a man “she,” because Satan is the author of confusion and hates the human body & soul. Christians who have thus far tricked themselves into thinking “pronoun hospitality” is… pic.twitter.com/toVVQcPpSd — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) May 22, 2023

Abprallen’s Instagram post about the pin includes the caption:

Satan loves you and respects who you are; you’re important and valuable in this world and you deserve to treat yourself with love and respect. LGBT+ people are so often referred to as being a product of Satan or going against God’s will, so fine. We’ll hang with Satan instead. Satanists don’t actually believe in Satan, he is merely used as a symbol of passion, pride, and liberty. He means to you what you need him to mean. So for me, Satan is hope, compassion, equality, and love. So, naturally, Satan respects pronouns. He loves all LGBT+ people. I went with a variation of Baphomet for this design, a deity who themself is a mixture of genders, beings, ideas, and existences. They reject binary stereotypes and expectations. Perfect.

Lovely, ain’t it? And, of course, it’s tailor-made to get the goat of Christians and Jewish people alike. On top of that, Abprallen promotes violence through its product line.

“The company sells clothing designs showing the phrases ‘We Bash Back’ with a heart-shaped mace in the trans-flag colors, ‘Transphobe Collector’ with a skull, and ‘Homophobe Headrest’ with skulls beside a pastel guillotine,” reports National Review. “Other products by Abprallen include enamel pins saying ‘Heteronormativity Is A Plague,’ ‘Time’s Up For Transphobes,’ and ‘Join My Gay Cult.’ Abprallen also sells a ‘Trans Witches for Abortion’ button.”

At the end of the day, the pride cult hates Judeo-Christian values and wants nothing more than to tear them down. We must stand our ground.

