Grand Slam: Dodgers Drop Nun Drag Troupe From Pride Night Honorees

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped a troupe of drag “performers” calling themselves the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” — which they describe as an “order of queer and trans nuns” — from receiving an award on the Dodgers’ annual Pride Night.

The rumpus began when two Catholic organizations — and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) — voiced their displeasure at the drag troupe’s stage routines which they deemed disrespectful to Catholics everywhere.

“The ‘sisters’ are men who dress in lewd imitation of Roman Catholic nuns,” Rubio blasted. “The group’s motto, ‘go and sin some more,’ is a perversion of Jesus’s command to ‘go, and sin no more.’ The group’s Easter ceremony features children’s programming followed by a drag show where adult performers dress in blasphemous imitation of Jesus and Mary.”

“Yesterday, I wrote to Rob Manfred, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, about this outrageous insult to Catholics, and we listed his email address,” Catholic League President Bill Donohoe declared. “Our huge list of email subscribers came through, and we are grateful for their input. We also want to thank Commissioner Manfred, and the Dodgers, for doing the right thing.”

CatholicVote fired off a letter that included some heavenly — and blistering — truth bombs.

“We sincerely doubt that the Dodgers would give such an award to a group which made a similar travesty of the Jewish faith or Muslim faith,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch declared in his letter to Manfred. “Anti-religious bigotry of any kind has no place in baseball.”

Major League Baseball (MLB) saw the writing on the Bud Light beer can and booted the bearded ladies off the list of people who were pegged to receive a Community Hero Award” for “promoting human rights, diversity, and spiritual enlightenment.”

“Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees,” the Dodgers statement read.

Rubio took a victory lap on Twitter:

For once, common sense prevailed in California. https://t.co/JAKVjIQdzi — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) May 17, 2023

