Former White House Physician Refutes Biden's 'Mental and Physical' Fitness to Be President

Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, is sounding the alarm about Joe Biden’s obvious mental and physical decline after the 80-year-old president stumbled over a clearly visible sandbag.

Jackson was elected to Congress in 2020 and is uniquely situated to judge Joe Biden’s infirmities.

“I got sandbagged” Biden lamely joked after the spill. In fact, it’s the American people who are being sandbagged by the president and his aides who are refusing to acknowledge what a growing number of health professionals are pointing out: Joe Biden is physically and mentally unfit to hold office.

And despite the incredible danger of having a serving president with debilitating illnesses in the nuclear age, we hear nothing about it from the media. Meanwhile, anyone who questions Biden’s competence is immediately dismissed as a kook.

It’s not surprising. During the presidency of John Kennedy, the media kept hidden the fact that the president was suffering from Addison’s disease, an extremely serious illness that affected his adrenal glands. He was treated with steroids for that. But his spinal injuries led to a dependence on several painkillers, including “a slew of opiate pain killers, local anesthetic (lidocaine) shots for his back pain, tranquilizers such as Librium, amphetamines and stimulants, including Ritalin, thyroid hormones, barbiturate sleeping pills, gamma globulin to stave off infections, as well as the steroid hormones he needed to keep his adrenal insufficiency at bay,” says noted medical historian Dr. Howard Markel.

Biden’s aides are extremely protective of their boss. But how much longer can they hide the decline?

“This man’s not physically or mentally fit to be our president. It’s an embarrassment. It’s an embarrassment for him, it’s an embarrassment for our country, it’s a national security issue for us. Leaders all over the world, including our adversaries, are watching this, and this is not good for our country,” the GOP lawmaker said during his appearance on Newsmax.

Newsweek:

Jackson made a similar comment on Fox News, where he told host Sean Hannity that Biden’s “physical decline is now starting to highlight the cognitive decline that we’ve been watching for so long now.” “We have to do something about it, and to think this man thinks he could be president at the age of 86, when he’s 80 right now … this is malpractice on the part of the White House,” the congressman added. Jackson later shared both of his interviews on Twitter, where he has over 640,000 followers. Both were widely viewed on the social media platform, with the Newsmax clip getting over 96,000 views, and the Fox News segment attracting more than 58,000 views as of Sunday afternoon

Joe Biden isn't mentally or physically fit to be our President. This man CANNOT be reelected. We need someone who's a LEADER. We need someone who will inspire confidence in our allies, and bring FEAR to our adversaries. We need TRUMP back in the White House! pic.twitter.com/WVTgiPjgZn — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 3, 2023

I believe that sometime before summer’s end, Joe Biden will be forced to step down as president. But that doesn’t give an inside track to succeed him. I expect a wide-open race for the Democratic nomination, which will virtually assure the Republican candidate’s election.