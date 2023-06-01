[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Truth Social Is Where Trump's Brain Cells Go to Die

This episode is another tough love affair wherein I examine the fact that Donald Trump’s wanderings in the Truth Social (STUPID name) desert aren’t doing him any favors.

I’ve been saying for months that this isn’t the Donald Trump who I liked so much a few years ago. This video is a companion piece to this column that I wrote just before recording.

One great way to minimize Trump’s unforced errors would be to nuke Truth Social from orbit. He doesn’t need to be babbling away in an echo chamber. His attacks lately have all had “Jeb!” energy.

As always, opinions expressed here are…correct.

Enjoy!