Columns
Premium

[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Truth Social Is Where Trump's Brain Cells Go to Die

By Stephen Kruiser 2:04 PM on June 01, 2023
[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Truth Social Is Where Trump's Brain Cells Go to Die

This episode is another tough love affair wherein I examine the fact that Donald Trump’s wanderings in the Truth Social (STUPID name) desert aren’t doing him any favors.

via GIPHY

I’ve been saying for months that this isn’t the Donald Trump who I liked so much a few years ago. This video is a companion piece to this column that I wrote just before recording.

One great way to minimize Trump’s unforced errors would be to nuke Truth Social from orbit. He doesn’t need to be babbling away in an echo chamber. His attacks lately have all had “Jeb!” energy.

As always, opinions expressed here are…correct.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Tags: 2024 ELECTION ELECTION 2024
Trending
Editor's Choice