Columns
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #75: The Sobriety Episode

By Stephen Kruiser 2:22 PM on June 02, 2023
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #75: The Sobriety Episode

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

It had to happen sooner or later, but it took 75 episodes. OK, it didn’t have to happen, this is still America (for a little while longer), after all. Without any discussion ahead of time about what we would be imbibing whilst recording this episode, Kevin and I both ended up drinking water for the entire thing.

via GIPHY

I should clarify that we hadn’t had any adult beverages prior to recording either.

It’s a bit of a political potpourri in this one. There’s enough politics to keep the red meat fans happy. We also have some new and, in one case, surprising entries for “Douchebag of the Week Not Named Joe Biden.”

Enjoy!

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free but it helps keep me off the streets AND supports conservative media.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Trending
Editor's Choice