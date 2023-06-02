New Poll on Transgender Rights Shows Americans Are Not 'Deeply Divided' on the Issue

Recent polling on transgender rights has been fairly uniform, but you won’t see that reflected in the headlines touting the surveys.

“Americans’ Complex Views on Gender Identity and Transgender Issues,” read a headline from Pew Research last year. In fact, the only issue on which Americans even slightly disagree is whether transgender people should be protected from discrimination. Otherwise, 60% believe a person’s sex is assigned at birth, and even larger percentages say that trans athletes should compete against others of their birth gender.

There’s nothing really “complex” about how Americans feel when it comes to transgender issues. Nor are they really “divided” as NPR reporting on the same poll claims. Whenever the results of a poll disappoint many in the mainstream media, attention is drawn away from the actual results by highlighting whatever divisions are present.

Now, Rasmussen Polling has brushed away all the fluff and asked four basic questions about transgender rights for which the results cannot be questioned or spun. The first is the most basic of all.

Hot Air’s Jazz Shaw quoted the poll, “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: ‘There are two genders, male and female’?” Seventy-one percent agreed with the statement, including 57% who “strongly” agreed. That included 57% of Democrats.

In fact, the results have barely changed since the original kerfluffle over J.K. Rowling’s comment that there are only two genders caused trans activists’ heads to explode. But some scientists have gotten very busy trying to redefine the biology of gender so the jury is still out on how long our definition of gender will reflect actual science and not pseudo-science.

There were some equally lopsided opinions about other hot-button transgender issues.

“Several states have recently enacted legislation prohibiting transgender treatment for minors. Sixty-two percent (62%) of Americans approve of legislation making it illegal to perform sex-change surgery on minors,” the poll analysis said. It added, “Fifty-nine percent (59%) of Americans approve of laws making it illegal to give hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to minors, including 59% who strongly approve.”

Indeed, there is absolutely nothing controversial about laws that prevent children from being mutilated or their adolescence stunted by drugs. Then why are transgender activists given such a broad platform to spout their anti-science falsehoods?

It’s major corporations who are giving the trans-lobby legitimacy. They are following an age-old axiom of corporate governance: when in doubt, turn sharply left. It’s a myth that multi-national corporations are right-wing. In fact, corporations are what they need to be to survive. There was far more danger from organized boycotts and bad publicity from left-wing activists than from the right. although that may be changing today.

It’s not controversial to say there are only two genders or that children should not be the subject of transgender experiments. It’s simply common sense. The trans activists are the fringe, not the rest of us.