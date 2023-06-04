Can We Stop Pretending Bugs Bunny Was a Drag Icon?

Have you ever noticed how the LGBTQ crowd has tried to normalize transgenderism by claiming (absurdly, I must add) that “trans people have always existed” or similar slogans? There’s no evidence of this, but they’ll find all sorts of ways to claim transgenderism has existed long before it actually did, as if this somehow proves something. The fact is that, in my lifetime, it went from something extremely rare and limited to middle-aged men to becoming a multi-billion dollar industry targeting children. But in order to boost their movement, they’ll do anything, even if it means rewriting history. Gender activists actually co-opted the indigenous term “two-spirit” in the 1990s to inject transgenderism into Native American history.

In a similar vein, the classic Warner Bros. cartoon character Bugs Bunny has been appropriated by gender activists as a drag icon because of his repeated donning of dresses in old cartoons. Apparently, we’re supposed to believe that Bugs Bunny was a drag queen, which is now considered to be under the transgender umbrella, which means that a trans character has been beloved by generations since the 1940s.

An internet search yields many articles linking Bugs Bunny to drag culture because he occasionally wore a dress as a disguise to evade his adversaries, particularly Elmer Fudd. According to a 2021 article from Comic Book Resources, “Bugs became America’s first animated drag queen,” shortly after his first official appearance in 1940’s A Wild Hare.

It’s a pretty silly take. While it is true that Bugs Bunny occasionally donned dresses in the classic cartoons, it is important to separate the intent of those portrayals from any contemporary reinterpretation. Make no mistake about it: his wearing of feminine attire was not indicative of him being a drag queen — it was literally used as a comedic punchline.

Bugs Bunny’s disguises and dress-wearing were part of his larger repertoire of tricks. Bugs Bunny was frequently trying to outsmart his adversaries, and his ability to assume various personae in costume was his shtick. Kids who watched Bugs Bunny wearing a dress laughed because it was silly. Men don’t wear dresses, women do. They understood that. The dresses served the purpose of deceiving Bugs Bunny’s enemies while also entertaining the audience. It wasn’t normalized or sexualized. It was funny precisely because it was absurd.

Let’s not forget that the character originated at a time when gender roles and stereotypes were more rigidly defined in society. Bugs Bunny’s cross-dressing was a reflection of the exaggerated and absurd humor prevalent in the cartoons of that era. The intention was never to portray Bugs as a drag queen or to make any statement about gender identity or expression.

Sadly, it’s not just the gender activists who are linking Bugs Bunny to drag culture; Looney Tunes itself is doing it, too.

Happy Pride, get your drag on 🌈 pic.twitter.com/W8FccfjEUZ — Looney Tunes (@LooneyTunes) June 1, 2023

Looney Tunes isn’t doing this because Bugs Bunny was actually a longstanding drag icon, but because Warner Bros. wants credibility with the social justice movement and is actively rewriting its own history to imply it pioneered the normalization of drag queens.