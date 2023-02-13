The Morning Briefing: Biden's WWIII Balloon Confusion Is Really Getting Weird

Top O’ the Briefing

Lately, I find myself checking and re-checking the calendar to make sure that I’ve got the timeline on this Biden puppet presidency right.

Has it really only been two years?

It feels as if we have been living through this Biden Commie Players dystopian performance art presentation for a decade now. When it began in 2021, we knew we were headed for a rough patch. The $8 eggs and border crisis haven’t surprised those of us who knew that it was best if Biden’s Amtrak never dropped him off at the Oval Office.

I doubt, however, that even the more creative among us had “Chinese Mystery Balloons Paralyzing the United States Executive Branch” on our Biden Hell bingo cards.

When we kicked off last week examining the Biden administration’s embarrassing response to Balloon Number One, I certainly didn’t think it would get weirder and more embarrassing. Someday I’ll learn to stop underestimating Team Biden’s ability to consistently reach new lows.

Our skies had a busy Super Bowl weekend. Things got rolling on Friday with activity in the skies above Alaska, which Rick covered for us:

The Pentagon says that a fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over the icy waters of Alaska. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the object “posed a reasonable threat to the safety of the civilian flight.” “The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of the civilian flight,” Kirby said at a White House press briefing. “Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Pentagon, President Biden ordered the military to down the object, and they did, and it came inside our territorial waters.”

The hits just kept on coming on Saturday — this time in Canada. Kevin had that story:

Officials from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) have reported at least one — and maybe two — more “objects” are in the skies over Canada. A “high-altitude airborne object” is being tracked over northern Canada, though NORAD has yet to say if it’s a balloon. “While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defense of North America through one or all three NORAD regions,” NORAD spokesman Maj. Olivier Gallant told Global News. Gallant also stated that military aircraft “are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of (NORAD) activities.”

That mystery floater was also shot down.

Michigan got in on the unidentified object action on Sunday afternoon.

At this point it feels like China is just punking us and taking advantage of the fact that our Commander in Chief has the mental capacity of rotting plywood. I don’t know how to type or say “LOL, send another one,” in Mandarin, but I’m pretty sure that’s the evergreen email that’s making the rounds among ChiCom spies right now.

Once again, the Biden administration is opting to deal with the tension by offering a collective shoulder shrug and not saying much. I’m saying that these objects are Chinese because the people in charge who could disabuse me of that notion aren’t saying they’re not. If the American people are going to be left to speculate, then speculate we will.

If you’re wondering just how bad things are, Team Biden decided that White House Spokesditz Karine Jean-Pierre was their best option to send in front of a camera and reassure the American people. KJP delivered another trainwreck of a performance, which my colleague Nick Arama covered at RedState:

I wrote earlier how even MSNBC feels the Biden administration hasn’t been straight on what’s happening with the “objects” that have been flying and shot down over the U.S. and Canada. When even Chuck Todd is calling out the White House, you know you have a credibility problem and there’s a lack of public confidence. Joe Biden hasn’t come out over these three days of objects being shot down. Instead, they sent out White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre who had trouble explaining what NORAD was and couldn’t get the name of our neighbor to the north straight, calling Canada “Canadia.” Yes, I swear, she did. That was right up there as one of her most clueless comments. But the lack of transparency and the confusion has led to people speculating over what exactly these objects are, particularly when you get reports about not having identifiable propulsion and pilots not being able to figure out what the objects are even with eyes on them.

“Canadia.” That happened.

It’s almost impressive that they can keep finding people who are even less articulate than Biden. Neither KJP nor Kamala Harris can blame age for their inability to put together two coherent sentences in a row, however.

Things have gotten so farcical that Biden lackeys are letting insiders know that we’re not at war with extraterrestrials, per Nick’s article.

OK, it’s not ET who’s got things freely moving about airspace in the United States and “Canadia,” so who is it? Are we now afraid of offending China? Because it’s starting to feel that way.

Someone should inform the folks at the top that Xi Jinping and his ilk aren’t wasting a lot of time worrying about our feelings.

