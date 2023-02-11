BREAKING: Another Object or Two Fly Over Canada, One Shot Down

Officials from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) have reported at least one — and maybe two — more “objects” are in the skies over Canada.

A “high-altitude airborne object” is being tracked over northern Canada, though NORAD has yet to say if it’s a balloon.

“While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defense of North America through one or all three NORAD regions,” NORAD spokesman Maj. Olivier Gallant told Global News.

Gallant also stated that military aircraft “are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of (NORAD) activities.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The United States has nine military bases in Alaska. Three are Air Force bases, three army bases, and three bases for the Coast Guard.

Minutes before 5 p.m. EST, Canada’s Prime minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that he ordered the object to be shot down.

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.