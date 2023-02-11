News & Politics

BREAKING: Another Object or Two Fly Over Canada, One Shot Down

By Kevin Downey Jr. 5:53 PM on February 11, 2023
Officials from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) have reported at least one — and maybe two — more “objects” are in the skies over Canada.

A “high-altitude airborne object” is being tracked over northern Canada, though NORAD has yet to say if it’s a balloon.

“While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defense of North America through one or all three NORAD regions,”  NORAD spokesman Maj. Olivier Gallant told Global News.

Gallant also stated that military aircraft “are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of (NORAD) activities.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The United States has nine military bases in Alaska. Three are Air Force bases, three army bases, and three bases for the Coast Guard.

Minutes before 5 p.m. EST, Canada’s Prime minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that he ordered the object to be shot down.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

