WATCH: Canada's Trudeau Gets Publicly Clown-Slapped by Commie Master Xi Jinping

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received a verbal spanking from China’s commie dictator Xi Jinping at the recent G20 Summit.

Watch Xi scold Trudeau about for leaking their private conversation to the Canadian press. Check out their body language. Xi looks pissed. Trudeau looks like a cuck.

BREAKING: Chairman Xi dresses down Justin Trudeau like a junior employee for leaking their private conversation to the media. Trudeau can barely walk after pic.twitter.com/QlRtbiBSIg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 16, 2022

Xi refuses to look Trudeau in the eyes as the Canadian tries to defend himself by squeaking back, “In Canada, we believe in free and frank and open dialogue, and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we disagree on.”

Xi’s facial countenance suggests he’s disgusted with Trudeau as he walks away. Trudeau slinks off alone behind the scenes to lick his wounds and dry his tears.

FASCISM-O-RAMA! Trudeau is no stranger to the taste of Xi’s bolshie bahookie. He once publicly declared his allegiance to the new world order by stating,”There’s a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime and say, ‘We need to go green, we need to start investing in solar.'”

The conversation Xi is referring to allegedly dealt with China interfering in Canadian elections, though the meddling appears to have benefitted Trudeau.

It is not known if Trudeau brought up the illegal Chinese police stations currently operating in Toronto.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Chinese communists have roughly 54 illegal police stations in 30 countries.

Come to think of it, why hasn’t Biden mentioned the illegal Chinese police station in New York City?

It’s a pity for Trudeau to end the G20 summit by making his pinko master so unhappy, especially considering the way he and Joe Biden kicked off the festivities by obeisantly sashaying around Asia in commie Mao jackets.