Why Do the Chinese Commies Have Their Own Police Station in New York?

The human rights watchdog group Safeguard Defenders is claiming that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has established a network of Chinese police stations across the globe, including three in Toronto and one in New York City. The Chinese initially asserted that the police stations were there to help their nationals do things like keep their driver’s licenses current, which they can do at their embassy.

Soon after, they added the goal of stopping “online” and “telecom fraud,” but it’s starting to look like the Chinese are using these police stations to spread Chinese propaganda and keep an eye on anyone who dares disagree with the Commies back in China. Many Chinese nationals have been “persuaded” into returning home to face “charges.”

As was reported, five people, including members of the Chinese secret police, were arrested for trying to arrange a scheme to take New York congressional candidate Yan Xiong out of the race. Xiong was a Tianamen Square protester who escaped to the U.S. The five conspirators considered using a prostitute to frame him or possibly beating him to the point he couldn't run.

"They use these stations to intimidate Chinese citizens living in Canada." Co-Founder of Honk Kong Watch Aileen Calverley sounds the alarm about the Chinese Communist Party-operated police stations in Canada while speaking to parliament. pic.twitter.com/Laqf1rsU5w — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) October 5, 2022

FAST FACTS

The Chi-comms refer to their worldwide police station operation as “110 Overseas.” “110” is their emergency number, like our 911.

Roughly 230,000 Chinese people have decided to return home “voluntarily” to face criminal charges.

“Dishonest persons,” a.k.a. suspects, may not be allowed to travel on planes or high-speed trains and can be banned from staying in hotels.

There are currently 54 CCP “police stations” in 30 countries, most of which are in Europe. London, Paris, Barcelona, and Madrid each have two such Chinese spy stations.

The Chinese “persuasion to return” tactics are grueling and include warning “suspects” that their families at home will lose health insurance and that children in their families will be kicked out of school.

A Chinese woman who owned a restaurant in Cambodia, one of nine countries to which Chinese people are forbidden from moving, received a warning from the Commies that the water and power to her mother’s home would be turned off if the woman refused to comply. The words “House of Telecom Fraud” were spray-painted on her mom’s house.

How is it legal for China to set up police stations in other countries? It’s likely not.

“As these operations continue to develop, and new mechanisms are set up, it is evident that countries governed by the standards set by universal human rights and the rule of law urgently need to investigate these practices to identify the (local) actors at work, mitigate the risks and effectively protect the growing number of those targeted,” the report wraps up.