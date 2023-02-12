New Hampshire Students Walk Out After District Bans Urinals Under Transgender Policy

How crazy will the debate get over transgender use of bathrooms? Probably not much weirder than this.

A New Hampshire school district created a policy where kids could use a bathroom associated with their gender identity that “corresponds to their gender identity consistently asserted at school.”

But when some parents pushed back, the school changed the policy to make it a requirement that kids use the bathroom associated with their biological sex.

But when trans activists objected, the school hit upon a compromise: students would use the bathroom matched to their biological sex — but no urinals. And no shared spaces in locker rooms.

Associated Press:

Under the new policy, the maximum occupancy for each bathroom and locker room will be capped at the number of stalls it contains. It also prevents students from using shared changing areas. The students demonstrated for about 45 minutes after the walkout. Some held signs, at least one of which said: “We want urinals.” Republicans across the country have been pushing anti-transgender legislation. While New Hampshire bans discrimination based on gender identity in housing, employment and public accommodations, state lawmakers are considering legislation that says public entities are capable of “differentiating between the male and female sexes in athletic competitions, criminal incarceration, or places of intimate privacy.”

No one is very happy with the new rules. least of all male students who feel discriminated against. “They feel as though there wasn’t an issue or a concern here at the high school,” said Superintendent Christi Michaud.

Daily Mail:

She said the tighter rules could lead to bathroom bottlenecks and detract from time in the classroom, but said the school personnel are working to comply with the board’s directive. Sixteen-year-old transgender student Nico Romeri spoke at a school board meeting on February 6 urging it to reject the ban. He expressed his concerns that the policies could have a negative impact on the mental health of the district’s LGBTQ students.

If transgender kids’ “mental health” is impacted by this policy, the child should go home and lock themselves in their room for the rest of their lives. It’s a hard world out there, kid, and if you’re triggered by this incident, I shudder to think what will happen to you when you start work somewhere.

It’s silly, isn’t it? Covering up perfectly good urinals and creating the same kind of lines for boys that we see in girls’ bathrooms during school events is mind-boggling. It’s unnecessary. And it perfectly illustrates the insanity that transgender activists have brought us.