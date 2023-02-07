BOOMITY! Parents in Maine Fight Back Against Groomer Ideology at Hermon School Board Meeting

Of all the groomers we’ve covered here, Christopher McLaughlin might be the worst. There’s nothing I could say that would be worse than McLaughlin’s own words. McLaughlin is a school board member and social worker who sits on the school board of the Hermon School Department in Maine and openly advocates for porn in school libraries, talking to children about “taboo” sexual subjects, and hiding potentially life-threatening mental emergencies from parents of minors.

“One of my rules of thumb is to always follow the lead of youth,” said McLaughlin in a leaked training video. “That it is not ever my role regardless of where I am practicing to ‘out’ that kid to their parent even if there are safety issues present which, as many folks know the behavioral health outcomes for this population, is pretty scary at times. Even if those safety issues are present it would not be appropriate for me to ever ‘out’ that youth to their caregivers without their consent.”

The “scary” behavioral outcomes McLaughlin is referencing in the teen population struggling with identity disorders brought on by a massive social contagion that adults with their own dark agendas push are health emergencies like self-harm and cutting, eating disorders, and suicide. Someone should lock this man up before kids start dying on his watch.

Alvin Lui, president of Courage Is A Habit, an organization that helps parents identify groomers and gender cult materials in schools has been investigating McLaughlin and the Hermon School Department for months. Working with Shawn McBreairty, Director of Special Projects with the Maine First Project, a non-profit organization offering grassroots advocacy training, they uncovered corruption inside Maine schools that should shock the consciences of any rational human being.

I covered the Hermon school board meeting last night on my live stream and watched McBreairty confront the school board about McLaughlin’s outrageous behavior. PJ Media reached out to the superintendent of the district for comment but received no reply.

Watch McBreairty make his comments to the board through an edited video with McLaughlin’s own statements recorded for the public to hear. Are these the people who should be running our schools? Parents, it’s time to get up and fight back. There is a war for your child’s innocence and health. Are you going to fight for them? Contact Courage Is A Habit today to get some help where you live.

This is a developing story and we will have more on the lawsuit against McBreairty to silence his first amendment rights soon.