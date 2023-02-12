Jihadi Terrorist Who Murdered Eight People in NYC Finds a Way to Blame Trump

After he was admitted to the United States on a diversity visa, jihad terrorist Sayfullo Saipov murdered eight people in New York City on Halloween night in October 2017 by driving a truck along a bike path. In January, Saipov’s attorney, David Patton, emphasized that Saipov, who had declared that he was inspired by the Islamic State (ISIS), was unrepentant: “As we sit here today, he still believes that, he still believes the ISIS messaging and he still believes it was God’s will that he do what he did.” Nonetheless, Saipov is in no hurry to go to paradise and cavort with his 72 virgins. His lawyers are trying to keep this jihad murderer from getting the death penalty, and pressing all the Left’s buttons to make their case. The government just wants the death penalty, they’re claiming, because of (yes, you guessed it) “racism.” Oh, and Donald Trump.

ABC News reported Thursday that Saipov’s lawyers are opposing the death penalty because of “possible ethnic or religious discrimination.” Yeah, sure, that’s it. Prosecutors don’t find Saipov exactly cuddly not because of his cold-blooded murder for Allah of eight unsuspecting people who were just going about their daily business when Saipov plowed into them, but because he is “brown.” This line of argumentation couldn’t possibly be more absurd, but the world is so crazy these days, it just might work.

Saipov’s defense team “questioned why the government was pursuing the death penalty when the Biden administration has imposed a moratorium on federal executions and declined to authorize the death penalty in deadlier attacks, notably the hate crime at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart that killed 23 people in 2019.” Patton stated that “given the recent decision to accept Patrick Crusius’s guilty plea to life imprisonment despite his unrepentant and premeditated hate killing of 23 Latinos at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas — Crusius being a white, U.S.-born citizen — the Court should have significant concern that a driving force behind the death notice in this case is Mr. Saipov’s religion and national origin, in violation of the Fifth and Eighth Amendments.” Of course! What else could this possibly be but racism?

Like Crusius, Saipov “is willing to plead guilty, waive all appeals and consent to lifetime imprisonment under strict conditions that will all but eliminate his third-party communications for the foreseeable future.” Such a deal. And the defense team sweetened it even further by placing the blame squarely upon the focus of all evil in the modern world, one Donald J. Trump: “The defense pointed out then-President Donald Trump’s public calls for Saipov’s execution and his use of the truck attack to rail against so-called ‘chain migration’ and the diversity visa lottery system.”

Saipov’s attorneys argued, apparently with a clear conscience, that “in the days and weeks immediately following the truck attack, then-President Trump persistently demanded that Mr. Saipov face the death penalty based on nothing more than an intemperate assessment of his crime and his identity as an Uzbek Muslim immigrant who was a diversity visa lottery winner — an aspect of United States immigration policy that was long the focus of the Trump Administration’s ire.”

The poor victim of all this racism and “Islamophobia,” meanwhile, was likely indifferent to all the wrangling. At a pre-trial hearing back in 2018, Saipov said, “The judgments that are made here are not important for me. They are not Allah’s judgments. The Islamic State, in order to impose sharia (Islamic law) on Earth, is leading a war.” He added that this war was not being waged to gain territory or economic power, but in order to “impose Sharia on earth.”

According to prosecutor Alexander Li, Saipov “told the FBI agents how he planned and practiced his attack. He told them that his goal was to kill as many people as possible. He told them that the leader of ISIS had called for attacks and the defendant responded.” Even worse, Saipov “smiled at the memory of his attack during an interview with federal agents in the hospital, Li said. He also asked to display an ISIS flag in his hospital room at the time, according to the prosecutor.”

Clearly, this is a guy whom American taxpayers should support for a lifetime of prison dawah (that is, proselytizing for Islam) because of Donald Trump. Is there no end to the Orange Man’s enormities?