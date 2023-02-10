Kamala Says She Hasn’t Seen ‘Dr.’ Jill Kissing Her Hubby, Abruptly Changes the Subject

As if Old Joe Biden’s angry, fact-free rants weren’t exciting enough in themselves, viewers of the State of the Union address were treated to the extra added and delightfully soap-opera-ish attraction of First Lady Jill Biden planting a big smooch on the waiting lips of Second Guy Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris. As Matt Margolis noted Wednesday, The Kiss “raised a lot of eyebrows and initiated some gag reflexes,” so it came as no surprise that the alleged vice president herself was asked about it. Harris, however, made no attempt to stop all the whispering and quickly changed the subject, which just raises even more eyebrows.

At the end of an interview with Harris, Univision’s Edwin Pitti addressed her Bidenishly as “Madam President” and continued: “I have to ask you about something else with regard to yesterday’s State of the Union address: there is a viral video online from the moment when your husband received a kiss from the First Lady upon her arrival at the [House] Chamber.” Through all this Harris had a politician’s smile firmly plastered on her face, as if Pitti was letting her in on a terrific joke.

Pitti continued: “What is your reaction to the video, which many say they have to gossip about?” Harris affected an attitude of indifference regarding the whole affair, saying: “No, I haven’t watched the video. I don’t know, but I do know that the First Lady and the Second Gentleman are working arduously with what we are doing with my husband against antisemitism — very important. He was just in Poland, in Krakow, and was visiting Auschwitz to visit – what we need to do in order to fight against hate — he fights against antisemitism but also against hatred towards immigrants, and sadly, we’ve seen that in our country. But the First Lady and the Second Gentleman are truly, truly concerned for many people that are overlooked and underrepresented.” Gee, that’s swell, but what did it have to do with Pitti’s question?

Absolutely nothing, of course, and that only led to more questions. Why didn’t Harris simply say that The Kiss was of no significance? Maybe Emhoff was aiming for a kiss on the cheek and ‘Doctor’ Jill was moving too fast. This kind of thing can happen. Harris could have dismissed The Kiss in a hundred ways, but instead, her odd and abrupt subject change only keeps the gossip mill humming.

There are more oddities to this whole business as well. There was a strange suggestion of some distance between Harris and Emhoff back in May 2021; Newsweek reported that Harris “gave her husband Doug Emhoff a goodbye kiss on Wednesday, and video of the moment soon lit up social media with reactions. What had everyone talking is the fact that the two kissed while wearing masks, despite both are [sic] fully vaccinated.” Now we know, of course, that the vaccines provide protection against exactly nothing, but most people didn’t know that then. Was the Second Couple simply engaging in a bit of performance art to help sell the administration’s mask mandates? Or did this bizarre episode signal deeper trouble?

Related: WATCH: The Kiss at the State of the Union Everyone Is Wondering About

Harris’ refusal to address The Kiss only fuels such speculation. Ultimately, few things could be less important than the marital bliss or lack thereof of Old Joe and Jill Biden, and Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, but the whole incident underscores the fact that America’s national leaders today and their families are weird, creepy people with odd, messy personal lives. Don’t believe me? Read up on Old Joe Biden’s kids. Yet they are still arrogant enough to think that they have the competence and insight to interfere with our lives in innumerable ways. In the totalitarian regimes that the Left so admires (don’t believe me? Check out Justin Trudeau’s open appreciation for Communist China), the political elites live high on the hog, exempt from the restrictions and responsibilities of the common folk.

So nowadays, our moral superiors fly private jets around the world to climate change summits where they feast on gourmet meats while discussing taking away our automobiles and making us eat bugs. In the same way, while we have no idea what’s going on between the Bidens and Harrises, neither couple looks exactly like a model to emulate, yet they’re happy to impose their vision for the American family upon us in all manner of ways, most notably with drag queens in primary schools.

The Kiss, whatever else it was, may have been another small indication of the fact that the people in charge, as well as those putatively in charge, have vastly different values from those of most Americans. And Leftists are determined to impose those values upon us, whether we like it or not.