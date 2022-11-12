At Climate Summit, Elites Chow Down on Gourmet Meats While Telling Us to Eat Bugs

George Carlin said it years ago: “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it. You and I are not in the big club. And by the way, it’s the same big club they use to beat you over the head with all day long when they tell you what to believe. All day long beating you over the head in their media telling you what to believe, what to think, and what to buy. The table is tilted folks. The game is rigged, and nobody seems to notice, nobody seems to care.”

Need proof? Check out the United Nations’ big COP27 climate summit that is going on in Egypt right now, attended by Old Joe Biden and other alleged world leaders: while telling us to eat bugs, they are dining on the most sumptuous fare imaginable. Are they so secure in their elite status that they can flaunt it in front of our faces without fear of adverse electoral consequences? Sure looks that way.

The UK’s Daily Mail reported Monday that “officials who land a spot at the conference’s exclusive VIP restaurant will be able to dine out on an array of pricey meat and fish dishes served up during the 12-day climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh this week. Those with a taste for the luxurious can snap up an angus beef medallion with sautéed potatoes for a pricey $100 (£90) or a creamy salmon for $40 (£35), after scoffing back a $50 (£43) seafood platter for starter.” Hypocrisy? Off the charts.

These are the same people, mind you, who want us to eat bugs. The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) declares: “Edible insects contain high quality protein, vitamins and amino acids for humans. Insects have a high food conversion rate, e.g. crickets need six times less feed than cattle, four times less than sheep, and twice less than pigs and broiler chickens to produce the same amount of protein.”

This isn’t just abstract speculation. As far back as 2013, the UN was trying to sell this disgusting notion: “While the idea of eating a worm, grasshopper or cicada at every meal may seem strange, FAO says this has many health benefits. Insects are high in protein, fat and mineral contents. They can be eaten whole or ground into a powder or paste, and incorporated into other foods. ‘Insects are not harmful to eat, quite the contrary. They are nutritious, they have a lot of protein and are considered a delicacy in many countries,’ said Eva Muller, the Director of FAO’s Forest Economics, Policy and Products Division.”

Great. Yet despite all these alleged benefits and the supposed harm to the planet caused by human beings eating beef and chicken, there were no bugs on the menu at Sharm el-Sheikh. In this, the climate elites were simply being true to their socialist ideals. In the old Soviet Union, as well as in other hardline Communist states such as East Germany and Poland and the rest, the elites didn’t suffer the effects of their own socialist policies. Their people were crowded into filthy, stinking apartment buildings and made to eat swill and garbage while they reclined at oceanfront villas and dined on lobster and Kobe beef. In the dictatorship of the proletariat, the “workers” who sacrificially keep the machinery of government going are exempt from the deprivation and misery that they enforce upon the populace.

In the menu at Sharm el-Sheikh, we saw a glimpse of the socialist paradise Old Joe Biden and his colleagues in other Western nations are trying to create. In the perfect world envisioned by Biden and Justin Trudeau and Olaf Schulz and Klaus Schwab the rest, they will dine on $100 beef and vintage wines served by waiters and waitresses who will after work go home to a hovel on the eleventh floor of a modern-day Khrushchyovka — the drab, featureless, soulless slum apartments constructed for Soviet citizens during the Khrushchev era. If the staff notices the discrepancy between the two worlds and makes too much noise about it, they will be branded threats to the very life of the republic and dealt with accordingly.

Related: Climate Change Conference Will Look to Extort Cash From Rich Countries to Pay for Weather Events in Poor Countries

One Leftist group, the UK’s obnoxious and stupid Animal Rebellion, which pours out milk cartons onto supermarket floors to save the cows, has already noticed. Animal Rebellion’s Nathan McGovern stated that the COP27 menu was a “slap in the face….These world leaders need to look like they believe them. This just looks like do what I say and not what I do.” Don’t hold your breath, Nathan. These elites are going to give you what you want, but in return they expect you to accept them living the way they want. It’s a trade-off you’ll have to learn to be comfortable with, unless you want to be called a “MAGA Republican,” or whatever the equivalent is in the UK, and suffer all the resulting consequences.

Nathan McGovern continued: “This is a real missed opportunity for world leaders to connect the issues of diet and climate and lead by example in showcasing a delicious, low impact, plant-based menu to highlight how such changes can make a huge difference to the future of the planet.” No, young man, it isn’t a missed opportunity at all. In reality, it’s a glimpse into the future that you and your colleagues are making, working hand-in-glove with the elites as they enjoy their angus beef. This is the world you and your ilk are helping to make. Get used to it.