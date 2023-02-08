News & Politics

WATCH: The Kiss at the State of the Union Everyone Is Wondering About

By Matt Margolis 9:05 AM on February 08, 2023
WATCH: The Kiss at the State of the Union Everyone Is Wondering About
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Don’t you miss the old days when we were all grossed out about Joe Biden’s really bizarre and inappropriate kiss with his granddaughter?

Well, now we all have questions about a kiss between First Lady Jill Biden and Second Dude Doug Ehmoff (Kamala’s husband) shortly before Joe Biden delivered his State of Confusion The Union address.

Weird, right?

Well, it raised a lot of eyebrows and initiated some gag reflexes.

Here’s another video angle.

It’s like a human Venn diagram gone wrong — right, Kamala?

“First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff shared an unexpected greeting Tuesday night, moments before President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address,” reported NBC New York. “As Jill entered the chambers to a standing ovation, the first lady greeted vice president Kamala Harris’ husband with a kiss on the lips.”

Related: FACT CHECK: Biden Distorts Paul Pelosi Attack During State of the Union

The moment has generated a lot of discussion on social media, and plenty of memes. Though this one is my favorite:

 

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.
Sign up for Matt's newsletter on Substack, and you follow him on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.
News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS STATE OF THE UNION JILL BIDEN
Trending
Editor's Choice