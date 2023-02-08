WATCH: The Kiss at the State of the Union Everyone Is Wondering About

Don’t you miss the old days when we were all grossed out about Joe Biden’s really bizarre and inappropriate kiss with his granddaughter?

Well, now we all have questions about a kiss between First Lady Jill Biden and Second Dude Doug Ehmoff (Kamala’s husband) shortly before Joe Biden delivered his State of Confusion The Union address.

Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?! pic.twitter.com/KvrUxSI8Lu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2023

Weird, right?

Well, it raised a lot of eyebrows and initiated some gag reflexes.

Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff share strange kiss at State of the Union https://t.co/iTZKKXfwQH pic.twitter.com/qlQNPJRQ8l — New York Post (@nypost) February 8, 2023

Here’s another video angle.

Um, why did Jill Biden and Kamala Harris' husband kiss each other on the lips? pic.twitter.com/mJyzrhjv2z — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 8, 2023

It’s like a human Venn diagram gone wrong — right, Kamala?

.@Liz_Wheeler discusses that weird kiss between Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff (Kamala Harris' husband) and gives her thoughts on Joe's big speech. pic.twitter.com/KgPCdVtbAF — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 8, 2023

“First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff shared an unexpected greeting Tuesday night, moments before President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address,” reported NBC New York. “As Jill entered the chambers to a standing ovation, the first lady greeted vice president Kamala Harris’ husband with a kiss on the lips.”

Related: FACT CHECK: Biden Distorts Paul Pelosi Attack During State of the Union

The moment has generated a lot of discussion on social media, and plenty of memes. Though this one is my favorite: