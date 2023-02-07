News & Politics

FACT CHECK: Biden Distorts Paul Pelosi Attack During State of the Union

By Matt Margolis 10:47 PM on February 07, 2023
FACT CHECK: Biden Distorts Paul Pelosi Attack During State of the Union
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After invoking the January 6 Capitol riot during his State of the Union address, Joe Biden sought to connect the riot to the attack on Paul Pelosi.

“And then, just a few months ago, unhinged by the Big Lie, an assailant unleashed political violence in the home of the then-speaker of this House of Representatives, using the very same language that insurrectionists who stalked these halls chanted on January 6th,” Biden said. “Here tonight in this chamber is the man who bears the scars of that brutal attack, but is as tough and strong and as resilient as they get. My friend, Paul Pelosi.”

Biden’s attempt to link the events is grossly misleading because Pelosi’s attacker, David DePape, reportedly lived in a Berkeley nudist collective, and photos of his residence featured a smorgasbord of leftist imagery. Even DePape’s former lover came forward and revealed that he is a leftist who supported Nancy Pelosi. But that hasn’t stopped the left, the media, or Joe Biden from pretending DePape is a MAGA Republican.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.
Sign up for Matt's newsletter on Substack, and you follow him on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.
News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: JOE BIDEN STATE OF THE UNION
Trending
Editor's Choice