FACT CHECK: Biden Distorts Paul Pelosi Attack During State of the Union

After invoking the January 6 Capitol riot during his State of the Union address, Joe Biden sought to connect the riot to the attack on Paul Pelosi.

“And then, just a few months ago, unhinged by the Big Lie, an assailant unleashed political violence in the home of the then-speaker of this House of Representatives, using the very same language that insurrectionists who stalked these halls chanted on January 6th,” Biden said. “Here tonight in this chamber is the man who bears the scars of that brutal attack, but is as tough and strong and as resilient as they get. My friend, Paul Pelosi.”

Biden’s attempt to link the events is grossly misleading because Pelosi’s attacker, David DePape, reportedly lived in a Berkeley nudist collective, and photos of his residence featured a smorgasbord of leftist imagery. Even DePape’s former lover came forward and revealed that he is a leftist who supported Nancy Pelosi. But that hasn’t stopped the left, the media, or Joe Biden from pretending DePape is a MAGA Republican.