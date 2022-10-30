Gypsy Taub Speaks! Pelosi Attacker’s Former ‘Life Partner’ Definitively Torpedoes the Media Narrative

Once again, the lie goes twice around the world before the truth finishes tying its shoes. Reuters reported the lie on Saturday: “The intruder at the Pelosis’ home yelled ‘Where’s Nancy?’ before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer, according to a person briefed on the incident. An internet user with the same name as the man arrested at the scene, David Depape, expressed support for former President Donald Trump and embraced the cult-like conspiracy theory QAnon in online posts that referenced ‘satanic paedophilia.’”

Old Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Barack Obama all piled on, shaking their heads about those who sow “hate and division,” by which everyone on the planet and a few people on Mars know they mean Donald Trump. But cracks in the narrative are already appearing, and now Gypsy Taub has spoken. Oxane “Gypsy” Taub is the former “life partner” of David DePape, and she has now destroyed the Leftist media narrative, confirming that DePape is no MAGA Republican, but a Leftist who even supported Nancy Pelosi.

Taub, a “nudist activist,” called San Francisco’s KGO and said: “Hello this is Gypsy Taub. I am the ex-life partner of David DePape and the mother of his children.” She was calling from the Californian Institution For Women in Corona, California; KGO explains that she was found guilty last year “on 20 counts, including the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old boy near his Berkeley high school.”

Taub of David DePape: “He is mentally ill. He has been mentally ill for a long time. He came back in very bad shape. He thought he was Jesus. He was constantly paranoid, thinking people were after him. And it took a good year or two to get back to, you know, being halfway normal.” If he ever did.

Tellingly, Taub added: “Well when I met him, he was only 20 years old, and he didn’t have any experience in politics, and he was very much in alignment with my views and I’ve always been very progressive. I absolutely admire Nancy Pelosi.” She didn’t say that he had changed his views over the years as they had children and kept house. Taub added: “I would like to express my deepest apology to Nancy Pelosi and her husband for the terrible tragic thing that happened.”

Indeed. But the shameless Leftist exploitation of this curious incident in order to demonize Trump and his supporters even more than they have done already is baseless and unconscionable quite aside from the full story of what happened in the Pelosi home that night. The midterm elections are right around the corner, and the Left has not missed a beat in seizing the opportunity to portray half of the electorate yet again as violent, unhinged, dangerous, and worse.

As Old Joe Biden put it in his infamous September 1 red-and-black speech, “MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” And now here, supposedly, is new confirmation of the fact, in the form of a nudist who, according to his longtime “life partner,” was a “progressive” and a strong supporter of Nancy Pelosi.

But the facts don’t ultimately even matter in this case. Thousands more people will read that Reuters report about “an internet user with the same name as the man arrested at the scene,” expressing “support for former President Donald Trump,” than will read this article or others that contain Gypsy Taub’s statements. The same media that gave us serious stories about a couple of hoaxers standing outside the Twitter headquarters with boxes, and that has hoaxed us for decades about all manner of other issues, now insists that a MAGA Republican attacked Paul Pelosi for political reasons. Millions of people will accept the myth and be confirmed in their conviction that Trump supporters are violent redneck yahoos who constitute a genuine threat to “our democracy.”

Will swing voters end up voting Democrat next week because they’re afraid of dangerous MAGA Republicans such as David DePape? If they do in any significant numbers, it will demonstrate once again the effectiveness of skillfully deployed propaganda and be yet another inducement for the Left to keep on lying to us, even more than they do already, in order to advance their sinister agenda. Why meddle with a formula that has been proven to be effective?