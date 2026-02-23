Mamdani’s Disguised Threat to New York City’s Jews

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani gave a speech about how the Quran allegedly describes Muslim support for immigrants. In his often-repeated speech, he tells the story of Mohammad’s flight from Mecca to Medina in 622 AD, known as the hijrah. The implication is that Muslims were themselves refugees, so Islam is supportive of immigrants.

Advertisement

As I listened to the speech, I suspected that something of importance was being left out. Robert Spencer, author and director of Jihad Watch and an editor at PJ Media, explains what was omitted. “The hijrah is not an example of the welcoming of the [Muslim] migrants,” says Spencer, “but of the conquering by the migrants of the host community. What we have is a migration that was done in order to assume political and military power.”

When Muhammad arrived in Medina, he demanded that the local inhabitants convert to Islam. They refused, so he massacred three Jewish tribes. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, were beheaded. He went on to do the same to the rest of Arabia. “It was a very shameful and bloody episode in our history,” said Egyptian writer Dalia Ziada. Mamdani conveniently neglected to mention any of that in his address.

Most Muslims are familiar with the story of the hijrah, so they undoubtedly recognize the true import of Mamdani’s speech. Non-Muslims miss the point entirely. The question is, what was Mamdani’s intention?

Spencer believes that Mamdani deliberately omitted the part where Muslims massacred Jews. “There is no way he does not mean this as a warning to the Jews of New York,” said Spencer, “that he is going to be fostering mass Muslim migration into New York and he expects it to shake out exactly as it did when Mohammad moved to Medina.” Most Jewish New Yorkers have no idea what Mamdani is doing. They think he is just quoting his religious tradition to foster tolerance, when in fact he is threatening the entire New York Jewish community.

Advertisement

What does Mamdani really believe? “We came here to remake this state in the image of our people,” he said while serving as a member of the New York State Assembly. Could he have been any clearer about his intentions? “Mamdani is on the record promoting and calling for global intifada—murder [of Jews],” wrote Katie Pavlich at Townhall. “He sympathizes with Hamas and other Islamic terrorist organizations. He adores the architects of 9/11 and applauds those who celebrated the slaughter of thousands.”

Mamdani, says Spencer, supports the plan of the Muslim Brotherhood to destroy America from within. Non-Muslims who voted for Mamdani were ignorant of this agenda. They are getting a quick lesson as Muslims attempt to flex their muscles in the Big Apple. Their latest demand is that New Yorkers should surrender their dogs. A Muslim supporter of Mamdani alleges that New York is "coming to Islam," claiming that dogs are "unclean" and should not be allowed in homes. Dog owners are furious. As Jennifer O’Connell writes at RedState, “Who would have thought it would be the dogs who would be the ones to give New Yorkers a wake-up call?”

Advertisement

That wake-up call is badly needed. Sadly, neither the New York electorate nor the media is holding Mamdani’s feet to the fire. He has four years to destroy New York City, with a special bullet for the city’s Jews, and he is off to a good start.

Enjoying PJ Media?

Get exclusive content and support independent journalism with 60% off a PJ Media VIP membership. Use promo code FIGHT and join today.