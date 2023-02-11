Reading the Tea Leaves: Why Is Nancy Pelosi Hardcore Endorsing Biden for 2024?

“He’s the one,” said Nancy Pelosi when asked on CNN about Biden’s 2024 prospects — seemingly contradicting rhetoric from other high-profile Democrats in recent weeks.

Usually, when party leadership is getting ready to toss one of their own under the bus, they are much more measured in their praise. No one would expect Pelosi to denounce Biden on national television, of course, but she would couch her praise in much less explicit terms than she did here.

If anyone is in a position to know what the Democratic leadership’s plans are, it’s the reigning slay queen herself, perhaps second only to Obama.

Assuming Pelosi wasn’t just on the sauce (possibly in combination with Xanax) when she made those comments, what this looks like is that Team Democrat may actually be coalescing around sending old warhorse Biden into battle for one last go-round while Kamala is on the outs. If they had their druthers, of course, they would gladly toss the elderly mayonnaise-face to the side in favor of a younger, fresher, female Person of Color™.

But Kamala is an unmitigated disaster.

Who else is on the bench? Mayor Pete?

There are no other viable options, it appears.

But assuming all this is accurate so far, and the Deep State is sticking with its current puppet, why is the FBI so publicly investigating Biden’s “mishandling” of the classified documents that he stashed in his various offices and properties?

Initially, it appeared the Biden documents scandal was framed to the public as the pretext to ditch him, a theory I initially subscribed to, as did many other analysts. But now that agenda is not so clear.