Leftists Go Into Four-Alarm Frenzy: Trump Laptop Found! Trump Laptop Found! Trump Laptop Found!

For two years, the Leftist establishment prolonged and exacerbated the Hunter Biden laptop news with repeated, multipronged efforts to deny its authenticity and cover it up. Leftist ideologues were in full and enthusiastic payback mode Saturday when it came to light that a Donald Trump aide had turned over to investigators a laptop containing classified documents. #TrumpLaptop immediately began trending on Twitter, and Leftists gleefully started throwing everything that patriots have said about Hunter Biden’s laptop over the last two years back at those who have maintained that the endless investigations of Trump amount to nothing more than a hyper-partisan witch hunt. But as usual, the Left’s hysteria doesn’t fit the facts.

In its report on the Trump aide’s laptop Saturday, Fox News actually led with how useful this will be for the Left — or more precisely, how useful the Left thinks it will be: “After years of Republicans talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop containing suspicious communications and business details potentially involving President Biden, Democrats now get a chance to talk about a laptop belonging to an aide of former President Trump. The laptop was turned over to authorities amid a sweep for classified information.”

How wonderful for the Democrats! Does the Trump laptop contain salacious photos of the former president and 2024 frontrunner engaging in lewd, drug-fueled frolics with prostitutes? Is there evidence on the Trump laptop that the possible next president sold access to the White House to foreign entities who do not have the best interests of Americans at heart? Leftists are hoping for all that and more. Lawyer and MSNBC commentator Tristan Snell crowed, “HUGE: Trump team copied classified documents — storing them on laptop and thumb drive. This involves aide who worked for the Save America PAC. Opens up possibility long feared — that Trump not only stole and hid Mar-a-Lago classified docs but copied and distributed them.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Witch Hunt)’s excitement was tempered with a show of moral indignation at Republicans’ hypocrisy: “Since MAGA Republicans are obsessed about laptops, @HouseGOP should do a hearing on the Trump laptop that illegally stored classified information. Instead, House GOP did a stupid hearing on what Twitter said about a widely known NY Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop.” Leftist activist Ryan Shead said piously: “I was a federal contractor for 12 years. I have walked people off-base and had them handover their ID for taking photos in an aircraft hanger. This would be an immediate termination under any circumstance.” On the outer edges were Leftists hyperventilating about what it all could mean. One wrote breathlessly: “Now we learn that Donald Trump not only stole classified government documents, but that he made digital copies and had them on an unsecured laptop. Why? Did he send them to our enemies? Did he sell them? Has Trump committed TREASON?”

One would think that after all this time and so much failure, Leftists would know better than to convict Trump before all the facts come out. Every previous attempt to rid themselves of this troublesome America-Firster turned out to be a hoax, a lie, or wild media hype that turned out to be all foam and no beer. And complicating the Left’s efforts to sensationalize this new report and convince its base that this time, by golly, they finally got him is this little detail that is buried in CNN’s report: “The Trump attorneys discovered pages with classified markings in December, while searching through boxes at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence. The lawyers subsequently handed the materials over to the Justice Department. A Trump aide had previously copied those same pages onto a thumb drive and laptop, not realizing they were classified, sources said. The laptop, which belonged to an aide, who works for Save America PAC, and the thumb drive were also given to investigators in January.”

So a Trump aide, not Trump himself, copied some files without realizing they were classified, and Leftist talking heads are already getting the hangman’s noose ready. Well, they’ve done this before. And when the Trump laptop story turns out to be as much of a nothingburger as the Russian Collusion Hoax, the Jan. 6 “insurrection,” and all the rest, Leftists won’t learn the obvious lesson any more than they did the other times. They’ll just go searching for the next opportunity to say it again: The walls are closing in!