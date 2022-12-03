Leftist Journo Still Believes Hunter Laptop Is Russian Misinformation and Trump Colluded with Russia

In 2020, when we first learned about Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell,” we all knew it was real. It wasn’t until after the 2020 election was over that the mainstream media slowly but surely started to concede the laptop was genuine, but at least one left-wing journalist still thinks the laptop story is dubious.

David Corn, the D.C. bureau chief of Mother Jones and an MSNBC analyst, apparently still believes that the laptop isn’t legit.

On Friday, while bracing for Elon Musk’s release of internal Twitter communications over the censoring of the laptop story, Corn advised his followers to “please read my original piece on the Hunter Biden laptop. The big issue was that the NY Post & Giuliani used the existence of the laptop & iffy material on it to advance Russian disinfo concocted to hurt Biden & help Trump.”

In preparation, please read my original piece on the Hunter Biden laptop. The big issue was that the NY Post & Giuliani used the existence of the laptop & iffy material on it to advance Russian disinfo concocted to hurt Biden & help Trump. https://t.co/712nUhM0fz https://t.co/856w7FtSlq — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 2, 2022

The only logical conclusion from this tweet is that Corn still believes that the laptop was Russian disinformation. Even if we give Corn the benefit of the doubt and assume that he legitimately believed the laptop was bogus in 2020, major left-wing networks and publications — including CNN and the New York Times — have since confirmed the laptop’s authenticity. Corn may have been trying to argue that there was enough reason for Twitter to censor the article at the time, but the communications released by Musk prove that wasn’t the case.

When called out for his apparent refusal to admit that the laptop is real, Corn didn’t dispute it but merely claimed that that wasn’t the point.

That's not the point. Read the piece. https://t.co/kcvG7oBOiC — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 2, 2022

Corn’s piece is irrelevant. Twitter’s internal communication shows that the narrative that the laptop was Russian disinformation was just a cover, and the platform was really acting at the behest of Biden’s people to suppress the story. Nevertheless, Corn then doubled down on his position by adding, laughably, that Putin hacked the 2016 election to help Trump win.

Key point. Putin intervened in the '16 election via hacks/dumps to help Trump win. In '20, Twitter & others worried about a repeat. The laptop emerged in conjunction w/ a disinfo campaign to discredit Biden. Thus, Twitter & others struggled to figure out what to do. Chaos ensued. https://t.co/Xvz5TPW5Cv — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 3, 2022

So, Corn not only still believes there was a legitimate reason to believe the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian misinformation, but he also continues to believe the long-debunked conspiracy theory that Russia hacked the presidential election in 2016.

You can’t make this stuff up.