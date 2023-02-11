The Science™ High Priests Recommend Ditching Surgical Anesthesia For 'Climate Change'

This week in techno-hell, you might soon be made to suffer through root canals with no anesthetic to save the whales.

So liberal, so loving!

Via The Science Times:

For the sake of climate change, researchers are urging surgeons to use less anesthetic on their surgical patients. Doctors at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Michigan, believe it has the potential to drastically cut the carbon footprint of hospitals in the United States. According to a study, titled “Environmental Implications of Anesthetic Gases” published in Anesthesia Progress, inhalation anesthetic contributes to up to 0.1% of global carbon emissions.

0.1% of global carbon emissions! Private jets emit an estimated 0.2% of global carbon emissions, but somehow those aren’t on the chopping block.

Bill Gates claims his private jet habit ‘not part of’ climate problem https://t.co/NWrkwHEUCN pic.twitter.com/Z3jGBTLjys — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2023

Sciencism is the fashionable religion of the day, following the untimely demise of the Abrahamic God some 200 years ago. As such, the suffering-for-redemption model is eerily similar to the human sacrifice of primitive religions. If the climate change gods demand human suffering, then the technocratic high priests will deliver.