Roseanne Tackles Cancel Culture, Gender Insanity, in New Comedy Special

Roseanne Barr has a new comedy special, and true to her style, she holds nothing back. In a clip that has been shared on social media, she hits hard against cancel culture — an issue she has personal experience with.

Barr faced accusations of racism over a tweet she made in 2018 about Barack Obama’s former White House advisor, Valerie Jarrett, prompting ABC to cancel the reboot of her sitcom, Roseanne. It is widely believed that ABC was looking for a reason to fire Barr because her title character in the show was a Trump supporter. After Barr was fired by ABC, the Roseanne reboot was reworked to continue without her.

Related: Surf Hero Bethany Hamilton Stands Up to WSL Over New Trans Policy

“What is my gender, mom? What is my gender? Your gender is, get a job. That’s your gender,” she is seen quipping in a clip from the special called Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, her first stand-up comedy special in almost 20 years.

“What are they thinking? Ask a — what is a woman?” she continues. “They don’t know that? That one, they’re asking all the time. What is a woman? I’ll tell you what a woman is. A woman is me. That’s what a woman is, okay? A woman is someone who cleans up everybody else’s s—. That’s what a woman is.”

And then there’s the coup de grâce: “My pronouns are, kiss my ass,” declares Barr.

Comedian Roseanne Barr is back: “my pronouns are kiss/my/ass!”🤣 pic.twitter.com/N2gecvqiUy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 10, 2023

Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! premieres February 13 on Fox Nation.