Surf Hero Bethany Hamilton Stands Up to WSL Over New Trans Policy

With remarkable self-discipline and strong faith, Bethany Hamilton became an international sensation when she survived a potentially lethal shark attack at age 13. Losing an arm as a young teen didn’t stop Hamilton from living an extraordinary life; she was back on her board within a month and went on to become a world-class champion in women’s pro surfing.

In 2004, Hamilton published an autobiography, which was made into the 2011 feature film Soul Surfer. She created the charitable foundation Friends of Bethany, a Christian outreach program that helps youth thrive after amputations. She is married, is raising three young sons with her husband, and has published eight books (so far). In 2018, she also starred in the aptly titled documentary, Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable.

But now, something has finally happened that is stopping Bethany Hamilton from competing in the World Surfing League (WSL): the league has decided to allow medically altered men who identify as transgender to compete against women.

On Saturday, the WSL adopted a policy that the International Surfing Association (ISA) had already ratified (in October 2022). In order to compete in the women’s category, transgender surfers must simply provide test results showing their “serum testosterone concentration has been less than 5 nmol/L continuously for a period of the previous 12 months” and meet “any other requirements reasonably set by the Executive Committee and/or Medical Commission.”

The day after the WSL made its announcement, Hamilton exhibited her abundant courage by taking a stand for women’s sports and saying publicly what most people believe but are afraid to voice for fear of persecution. The women’s surfing hero made her statement in an Instagram video, saying:

Today I want to address the news that the World Surf League has officially made the rule that male-bodied individuals known as transgender athletes can officially compete in the women’s division. The World Surf League says they are following the Olympic guidelines. … [This] concerns me as a professional athlete that has been competing in the World Surf League events for the past 15-plus years, and I feel that I must speak up and I must stand up for those in [a] position that they feel that they cannot say something about this. I think many of the girls currently on tour are not in support with this new rule, and they fear being ostracized if they speak up.

Hamilton then unleashed a torrent of fair and relevant questions raised by the new policy, including:

How is this rule playing out in other sports, like swimming, running, and MMA?

Is a hormone level an honest and accurate depiction that someone indeed is a male or female? Is it as simple as this?

Does this better the sport of surfing?

Is this better for the women in surfing? If so, how?

How did whoever decided these hormone rules come to the conclusion that twelve months of testing testosterone make it a fair and legal switch?

Why is the WSL’s statement about trans women competing with women and yet there’s no mention of converted women competing with men?

Hamilton suggested proceeding by creating a separate division for transgender competitors, worrying that “it’s really hard to imagine what the future of women’s surfing will be like in 15-20 years down the road if we move forward, allowing this major change.” She noted that there have already been examples of men dominating various women’s sports under the new transgender guidelines, and she expressed hope for the future that young women would be able to excel in fair, women-only competition.

The fact that Hamilton already had to learn to compensate for her missing arm is extraordinary, so it’s understandable that she would be miffed about having a massive new handicap tossed at her by league officials. “I personally won’t be competing in or supporting the World Surf League if this rule remains. Thanks,” she concluded her statement.

While the predictable blowback materialized online, Hamilton also received support from several other brave pro athletes, according to Fox News:

Olympic gold medalist skier Julia Mancuso and NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines expressed support for Hamilton in the Instagram comments section of her video. “I support you Bethany,” [Olympic gold medalist skier Julia Mancuso] wrote. “Thanks for speaking up for all women and girls out there. Those are all interesting questions to navigate this difficult topic and let’s hope we can keep fighting for the future of womens sports.” [NCAA All-American swimmer Riley] Gaines added: “THANK YOU for using your platform to share this. I can’t express how inspiring this is.” Former competitive surfing champion Shane Dorian also added his name to those who supported Hamilton. “Speak your truth! Thank you for being brave enough to stand up for what you believe,” he wrote. “Don’t listen to people who hurl the word transphobic at anyone who’s beliefs don’t align perfectly with theirs. These are complicated problems with no clear solution. Regardless, there many people who love and support the trans community who agree with you on these issues.”

In a Monday follow-up post, Hamilton doubled down on her position, reiterated that she believed it was shared by most other female pro surfers, and criticized the authoritarian attempts to shut her up.

“Going into this, I knew the hammer of mean and cruel and harshness would be thrown down on me for not going with the flow or having a different opinion, for being open and sharing my questions and thoughts,” she said. Referring to the new rules, she wondered whether transgenders are “simply a hormone level? Am I just a hormone number? Is it as simple as that?”

“…from what I know this is not supported by the majority of the women currently competing on the tour. … now all of these ladies get to see me taking this public, and what a hateful and cruel world it can be, where people sit behind their screens and instead of having a thoughtful debate or conversation, instead they choose to spew awful things and tell you to be quiet. To me, that is a scary world…” She didn’t “blame the other athletes for not wanting to speak up, because they know too well how harsh and cruel the world can be.”

Hamilton was gratified that her public stance encouraged some breakthrough debate. “I will say, though, it’s been amazing to see the amount of people opening up and talking about this issue. The majority are in agreeance with me, and I’m glad I can help encourage others to stand up. There are even some very thoughtful and differing opinions shared with interesting thoughts, but they’ve done so in a nice way. And so thank you to those of you who are nice, even if you disagree.”

Meanwhile, “The WSL is working hard to balance equity and fairness and it’s important for a policy to be in place,” said Chief of Sport Jessi Miley-Dyer. “We recognize that the policy may need to evolve over time as we get feedback and see new research in the field.” No doubt, because that’s what happens when you try to make policy based on something as subjective and amorphous as emotionally disturbed people’s feelings. Best of luck with that.

Watch Hamilton’s statements:

