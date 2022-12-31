World Boxing Council Creates Transgender Category, Immediately Denounced as Transphobic

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has attempted to cater to the LGBTQ+++™ outrage machine with an entirely new category of competition for transgenders. The outrage machine has responded with outrage — the only reaction it has to anything ever.

Via The Telegraph:

Boxing will put out a call for transgender athletes to come forward in 2023 with the World Boxing Council looking to introduce a new category solely for trans fighters. Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the WBC, believes the sport needs to look closely at the issue for “safety and inclusion” reasons, revealing his plan to Telegraph Sport.

Relitigating the inherent advantages that biological men enjoy over women — which can’t be corrected for through hormone replacement therapy or by segregating weight class in competition — is exhausting. But for the record, men:

The science (see links above) is indisputable. Alas, because reality is subjective to the postmodern transgender advocacy industry, facts are unpersuasive in those circles. Subverting established science is the entire purpose of their social project.

Transgenders in combat sports have been dominating women for years now. The most infamous example is Fallon Fox, who beat his female opponent in under a minute.

Upon the announcement of the new category, the LGBTQ+++™ outrage machine immediately leaped into action to denounce the WBC as transphobic. It even had the audacity to hyperbolically liken the new transgender category to Jim Crow segregation.

Fuck the WBC 🖕🥊. The WBC’s comments and policy reflect profound anti-trans beliefs. We condemn this decision in the strongest terms possible. pic.twitter.com/PHhs91xjLd — Euphoria (@EuphoriaLGBT) December 29, 2022

The WBC’s new initiative is an entirely reasonable accommodation for transgenders in an admittedly difficult and historically unprecedented social environment. The activist class reaction proves there is no possible way to appease these people aside from allowing jacked biological men to go hog wild on women, to a cacophony of affirming cheers at the unfolding scene of brave and stunning empowerment.