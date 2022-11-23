Pro Hockey Applauds Transgender Hockey Tournament Featuring Only Transgender and Non-Binary Players

The National Hockey League is the red-headed stepchild of major professional sports, and it has been trying to aggressively grow its game. The geniuses at NHL marketing came up with the brilliant idea to go woke — and to go so woke that they put everyone to sleep with their banality and predictability.

When the NHL posted its support for the tournament on Twitter, it got an earful from hockey fans.

The NHL is proud to support this past weekend's Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating! #HockeyIsForEveryone #NHLPride pic.twitter.com/OfEoAVXtH5 — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real. — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

How many transgender folx actually watch hockey? Like 36 total? Good job ruining the @NHL brand, 26 year old, purple haired sjw running their social media! — MEGA MAGA VB Gamer 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@VBGamer16) November 23, 2022

Indeed, some of the players should be asked the ultimate hockey fan question: Who are the Hanson brothers?

With all the drama about transgender @NHL talk, I just want to reiterate, YOU'RE NOT A REAL HOCKEY FAN IF YOU DONT REMEMBER THE HANSON BROTHERS. pic.twitter.com/q81Cl3BryE — Barrow Silvershire (@Magickalike) November 22, 2022

The irony of saying "hockey is for everyone" while holding a tournament that excludes everyone who isn't transgender or non binary. https://t.co/4L4wODvgVY — Daniel Comfort (@dcomfort) November 23, 2022

“We support any teammate, coach or fan who brings heart, energy and passion to the rink,” the league says. “We believe all hockey programs — from professionals to youth organizations — should provide a safe, positive and inclusive environment for players and families regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation and socio-economic status.”

What the NHL doesn’t realize — or is too woke to notice — is that it is making the exact same point that opponents of biological boys playing with girls are making about transgendered kids in all sports.

Why not let transgendered athletes play against other transgendered athletes? Why aren’t these transgendered kids who played hockey with other transgendered players damaged for life because they couldn’t play on a team, of their chosen gender?

We’re told that it hurts the feelings of kids who can’t use a different restroom or are forced to play on a team that reflects the biological reality of their gender. Why aren’t the NHL and the woke left excoriating the organizers of that tournament for “reinforcing stereotypes”?

Outkick:

The far left is disproportionally represented on Twitter, but still manages to unduly influence corporate actions. Companies have in recent years prioritized social media praise over reality and the feelings of most Americans on trans issues. Activism and blind adherence to woke groupthink is now accepted corporate ideology. Sports leagues are no exception. Major League Baseball bowed to pressure from the left and moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta based on misinformation. The NBA turned itself into the Black Lives Matter league, with only a few brave individuals refusing to bend the knee.

I frankly don’t care what’s between the player’s legs. If they can play the game, bring ’em on! The whole discussion has nothing to do with sports and everything to do with politics and culture.