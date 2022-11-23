News & Politics

Pro Hockey Applauds Transgender Hockey Tournament Featuring Only Transgender and Non-Binary Players

By Rick Moran 1:03 PM on November 23, 2022
The National Hockey League is the red-headed stepchild of major professional sports, and it has been trying to aggressively grow its game. The geniuses at NHL marketing came up with the brilliant idea to go woke — and to go so woke that they put everyone to sleep with their banality and predictability.

When the NHL posted its support for the tournament on Twitter, it got an earful from hockey fans.

Indeed, some of the players should be asked the ultimate hockey fan question: Who are the Hanson brothers?

“We support any teammate, coach or fan who brings heart, energy and passion to the rink,” the league says. “We believe all hockey programs — from professionals to youth organizations — should provide a safe, positive and inclusive environment for players and families regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation and socio-economic status.”

What the NHL doesn’t realize — or is too woke to notice — is that it is making the exact same point that opponents of biological boys playing with girls are making about transgendered kids in all sports.

Why not let transgendered athletes play against other transgendered athletes? Why aren’t these transgendered kids who played hockey with other transgendered players damaged for life because they couldn’t play on a team, of their chosen gender?

We’re told that it hurts the feelings of kids who can’t use a different restroom or are forced to play on a team that reflects the biological reality of their gender. Why aren’t the NHL and the woke left excoriating the organizers of that tournament for “reinforcing stereotypes”?

Outkick:

The far left is disproportionally represented on Twitter, but still manages to unduly influence corporate actions. Companies have in recent years prioritized social media praise over reality and the feelings of most Americans on trans issues.

Activism and blind adherence to woke groupthink is now accepted corporate ideology. Sports leagues are no exception.

Major League Baseball bowed to pressure from the left and moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta based on misinformation.

The NBA turned itself into the Black Lives Matter league, with only a few brave individuals refusing to bend the knee.

I frankly don’t care what’s between the player’s legs. If they can play the game, bring ’em on! The whole discussion has nothing to do with sports and everything to do with politics and culture.

