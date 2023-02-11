Fetterman Released From Hospital, Set to Return to Senate, and So All is Well Now, Right?

Sen. John Fetterman (D-What?) was finally released from George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday, after going in on Wednesday because he was “feeling lightheaded.” That’s some serious lightheadedness to require three days in a hospital bed, but as is always the case with Fetterman, whatever is really going on is shrouded in a fog of denial and deception. Fetterman is reportedly in fine fettle now, and according to CNN, will head back to the Senate on Monday. That’s great, but will he understand anything that is being said there?

After all, it was just on Thursday that Fetterman was revealed as having described his difficulty understanding what people say “as trying to make out the muffled voice of the teacher in the ‘Peanuts’ cartoon, whose words could never be deciphered.” This condition didn’t just show up on Wednesday. Since he couldn’t understand spoken questions during his debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz last year, he was given the questions on a closed-caption system. Closed captioning was also used for a major interview Fetterman did with Dasha Burns of NBC News, and Burns stated afterward that when the closed-captioning was off, it wasn’t clear he was understanding our conversation.”

This put Burns in the crosshairs of far-Left “journalists” who were determined to give voters, and the public at large, the impression that Fetterman was perfectly fine. Podcaster Kara Swisher, who has 1.4 million followers on Twitter, tweeted: “Sorry to say but I talked to @JohnFetterman for over an hour without stop or any aides and this is just nonsense. Maybe this reporter is just bad at small talk.” Yeah, sure, that’s it. It’s that the reporters who talked to Uncle Fester just were bad at small talk. Swisher posted an interview she did with Fetterman and commented: “Listen to the interview in which we did not edit the ums or ahs out as we typically do for everyone else. There were few slips — I had more — and at no moment did he seem distracted.”

These people sold the public a bill of goods and helped send this badly injured, barely functioning human being to the U.S. Senate just so the Democrats could be assured of a majority in that body, and now they’re at it again. Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, said Friday that the senator was tanned, rested, and ready: “In addition to the CT, CTA, and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures.” Yeah, clearly Fetterman is ready to run a marathon. But then came the revelation, as Matt Margolis noted Friday, that Fetterman’s chief of staff “stated that campaigning last year may have caused the senator permanent brain damage.” Well, all the Democrats and RINOs of sound mind in the Senate have done so badly that Fetterman couldn’t do much worse, but it’s still yet another embarrassment to our stumbling republic that a man like John Fetterman is serving as one of its senior elected officials.

Many have speculated that Fetterman’s wife Gisele is ready to take over his seat whenever he becomes too obviously incapacitated to continue. Old Joe Biden himself may have revealed that this was the plan last October, when he told Gisele Fetterman that she was going to be a “great, great lady in the Senate.” But Lady Macbeth Gisele Fetterman was unlikely to get elected on her own, and so John had to lumber onto the campaign trail, despite being severely ill already.

Related: Hospitalized Fetterman Hears Peanuts’ Teacher Voices When People Speak to Him

If that’s the plan, however, it’s odd that John Fetterman is now planning to return to the Senate on Monday. Why wasn’t his recent hospitalization used as the pretext for his resignation and Gisele’s takeover of the seat, especially since the world now knows that whenever people speak, Charlie Brown’s unintelligible trombone-voiced teachers echo inside his brain? Hasn’t the man suffered enough already for the Democrats’ far-Left agenda? How much is one man supposed to give for the full implementation of socialism and the establishment of the workers’ paradise?

As Sen. Joe McCarthy was asked long ago, “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?” The same question can now be asked and should be asked, if only we had any actual journalists in this country, of the people who are continuing to prop up John Fetterman. Are there no other socialists? Let the poor comrade rest.