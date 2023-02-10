Fetterman Might Have Permanent Brain Damage, Chief of Staff Admits

On Friday, Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) chief of staff stated that campaigning last year may have caused the senator permanent brain damage. While many in conservative media raised concerns about Fetterman’s health and whether he was truly fit to serve in the U.S. Senate, the aide’s admission directly contradicts the note written by Fetterman’s doctor, a Democrat donor, who insisted that Fetterman was fit to serve.

“Overall, Lt. Governor Fetterman is well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office,” Dr. Clifford Chen wrote last year.

Prior to his hospitalization, Fetterman had been struggling to adjust to his responsibilities on Capitol Hill, reports the New York Times. According to the report, Fetterman is frustrated that he may have “set himself back permanently” by campaigning instead of resting after his stroke last May.

“[Fetterman] has had to come to terms with the fact that he may have set himself back permanently by not taking the recommended amount of rest during the campaign. And he continues to push himself in ways that people close to him worry are detrimental,” the report explained.

“What you’re supposed to do to recover from this is do as little as possible,” Fetterman’s Chief of Staff, Adam Jentleson, told the New York Times. Instead, Fetterman “was forced to do as much as possible — he had to get back to the campaign trail. It’s hard to claw that back.”

“Aides and confidantes describe his introduction to the Senate as a difficult period, filled with unfamiliar duties that are taxing for someone still in recovery: meetings with constituents, attending caucus and committee meetings, appearing in public at White House events and at the State of the Union address, as well as making appearances in Pennsylvania,” explains the New York Times. In other words, he is not fit to serve.

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Fetterman, demanded an apology from NBC News last year after a report conceded that then-candidate Fetterman had trouble communicating during an interview.

“What is being done at the media after a reporter came out so openly ableist towards a person?” Mrs. Fetterman said. “I would love to see an apology towards the disability community from her and from her network for the damage they have caused.”

Between Gisele Fetterman’s outrage over coverage of her husband’s health problems, and the bogus note from Fetterman’s doctor, it’s clear that nobody in John Fetterman’s circle was putting his health concerns ahead of his campaign and that his team was willing to lie about it in order to win the Senate seat.

It’s hard to imagine a man’s doctor and wife being so cruel.

Fetterman, his wife, his campaign, and his doctor tried to deceive the public. From the beginning, it was conservative media that had the guts to question the narrative and point out the blindingly obvious fact that Fetterman is not in good health. He most certainly knew he wasn’t capable of handling the job of a U.S. senator and didn’t drop out when his party would have had the chance to select an alternate candidate.

