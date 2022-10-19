There's ANOTHER Problem With Fetterman's Doctor's Note

After weeks of stuttering on the campaign trail, John Fetterman, the most famous stroke victim in the country and candidate for the U.S. Senate, released his so-called “medical record” from his primary care physician, Dr. Clifford Chen of Pittsburgh’s UPMC, to clear up questions about his ability to serve.

As PJM’s Stephen Green previously noted, it wasn’t actually a medical record at all, just a doctor’s note.

According to Dr. Chen, Fetterman “spoke intelligently without cognitive deficits” and his speech “was normal and he continues to exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty.”

“Overall, Lt. Governor Fetterman is well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office,” Chen wrote.

Of course, anyone who has seen Fetterman speak can easily conclude Chen is full of it. Fetterman’s speech is clearly compromised, and he appears to have some cognitive impairment. But, why would Chen write such a clearly bogus letter? Well, according to a report from the Washington Free Beacon, Chen is a big-time Democratic donor, and that might just have something to do with it.

“According to campaign finance records, Chen has given tens of thousands of dollars over the years to Democratic candidates and party committees,” the Free Beacon reports. “He contributed $1,330 to Fetterman’s campaign, including a $500 donation in June 2021, before he became Fetterman’s doctor. Chen donated to other Senate candidates running in close races this cycle, including Rep. Val Demings (D., Fla.) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.).”

Fetterman and his campaign haven’t been honest about Fetterman’s health problems since his stroke. Frankly, he’s acting like he’s got something to hide. On its face, the doctor’s note itself was suspicious, but when you consider that it was written by a Democrat donor, well… let’s just say it raises a few red flags.

Any objective person can see that Fetterman is not well, and Chen’s assessment didn’t pass the smell test before this revelation. It’s hard to see anyone taking it seriously now.