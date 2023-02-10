Hospitalized Fetterman Hears Peanuts' Teacher Voices When People Speak to Him

Pennsylvania’s newly elected Senator John Fetterman has been hospitalized for dizziness, as reported by PJ Media’s own Matt Margolis.

Fetterman has since revealed he hears people speaking in the voice of Charlie Brown’s teacher.

Here is a sample of the Peanuts’ teacher’s voice in case you need a refresher;

This would explain why Sen. Spud Fetterman refuses to talk with reporters in the Senate halls as many politicians do.

Fetterman suffered a serious stroke while campaigning against Dr. Oz in May of 2022. The stroke left him with cognitive difficulties and serious hearing issues.

FACT-O-RAMA! Fetterman’s hearing has become so bad he has to carry a closed-caption device to communicate with people.

“It’s just a slight delay,” claimed Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez (D-Wash). “I didn’t notice he was using it at first. Then I was like, ‘Why are they holding it?’ It took me a minute to figure out what was going on.”

Since Fetterman’s election, the Senate chamber has been equipped with closed-caption screens—manned by professional closed-caption writers—so that the junior senator can follow the proceedings.

The Times reported that Fetterman’s hearing gets worse when he is in stressful situations.

Though Fetterman remains hospitalized, doctors claim he has not had another stroke.