'Fit to Serve' John Fetterman Remains Hospitalized

On Wednesday, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded during a Senate Democratic retreat. “Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation,” Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement.

But as of Friday morning, Fetterman remains at the hospital.

On Thursday, another stroke was officially ruled out. However, he is now being monitored for signs of other issues, including a seizure.

“According to John’s doctors at The George Washington University Hospital, the results of the MRI, along with the results of all of the other tests the doctors ran, rule out a new stroke,” Calvello said Thursday. “John is being monitored with an EEG for signs of seizure – so far there are no signs of seizure, but he is still being monitored.”

Yeah, something tells me that Fetterman was experiencing something more than mere lightheadedness. Could I be wrong? Sure, but for a guy who insisted he was fit to serve in the U.S. Senate, he sure didn’t last long before needing to be hospitalized. The fact that he was kept in the hospital overnight for observation may not have been too concerning, but remaining hospitalized for a second night certainly seems like whatever is going on is a bigger deal than his office is letting on.